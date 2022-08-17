BE PATIENT

Bear with us. We will deal with this challenging situation in Trinidad and Tobago. We will deal with this scourge.”
That was the plea to the public yesterday from acting Police Commissioner McDonald Jacob, as murders and serious crime continue unabated.
Moving to address the crisis, Jacob said leave has been restricted for all police officers, while 60 have been pulled from their vacation to increase foot and mobile patrols in “high traffic” and “public” areas.
Speaking at a news conference at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain, Jacob said action against crime will include more road blocks and more stop-and-search exercises following 13 murders in Trinidad between last week Friday and Monday. With five more murders up to last night, the 2022 toll now stands at 364, while the total on this day last year was 227.
Jacob further broke down these statistics, saying that in 2021 and 2022, the majority of those murdered were aged between 16 to 34.
For all of 2021, 210 of those killed were in the 16-to-34 age group; while in 2022, 165 of those murdered were between 16 and 34. “We are losing a generation and something must be done, but the police cannot do it alone,” he said.
Mind your children
Jacob also specifically addressed last Saturday’s shooting which claimed the life of 34-year-old Nikhil Luthra at The Residence Nightclub and Bar at One Woodbrook Place, which is almost opposite the Police Training Academy and the official residence of the commissioner.
“We have recognised a new trend that in order to carry out reprisals on one another, they have begun to target each other in neutral and public spaces, including nightclubs and sporting venues,” he said.
“In an effort to remedy the situation with the help of the Trinidad and Tobago Defence Force, we have increased operations in relation to these zones of special concern so we opted to bring out 60 officers from vacation leave to help monitor these open spaces,” he said.
These increased patrols will take place in the Western Division, Port of Spain, North Eastern Division, Central Division and the Southern Division.
According to Jacob, with even more “boots on the ground”, officers will patrol on a 24 hours on, and 24 hours off basis. Prior to this, the shifts were 24 hours on, and 48 hours off.
He added that despite criticism of the Police Service, investigators had seized 406 guns for the year and arrested 1,030 people for the illegal possession of these items.
Asked about the proximity of the nightclub murder to the Police Academy, Jacob said, “these things do happen even with grid patrols as there were lots of roads to escape. It happens as these killers do certain surveillance, they look at police patrols, show nothing to appear suspicious and maybe five to ten minutes after the police have passed, they do their thing but nothing we do is 100 per cent fool-proof”.
In addressing one of the root causes of crime, Jacob spoke about fathers abandoning their children, making it easy for a gang leader to recruit them.
“We have so many maintenance warrants for people who are not seeing about their children,” he lamented.
He suggested the police may need to visit the workplaces of some of these men and encourage their employers to urge the non-paying employee to do so.
“Pay your maintenance, mind your children, see about your home because what you are doing is creating an avenue for gang leaders to play a part in your child’s life,” said Jacob.
Legitimate ports
The majority of guns and assault rifles used in crime in Trinidad and Tobago originate from the United States and are brought through legitimate ports of entry, says Jacob.
He also announced that the US Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms has a field office in Trinidad, and was already working alongside its local counterparts.
He said so far several guns seized in Trinidad have been traced back to US locations such as Miami, Georgia, Baltimore and Texas.
Jacob said in June 2021 and February 2022 guns were seized from a courier bond in Central Trinidad, while in 2019 a dual United States/Trinidad and Tobago citizen was charged in Georgia for smuggling 36 guns into the country.
“When we seize these guns traced to the US, our partners work on the other end to identify the shippers and charge them,” he said.