...Be safe pleads MP

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray is urging the authorities to designate safe bathing zones in Mayaro and deploy as many lifeguards as possible during this school vacation and Easter period.
The call was made in a statement yesterday as Paray noted that each year vacationers at Mayaro, which has a 17-mile stretch of beach, lose their lives.
He expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of Vikash Samaroo, who was swept out to sea while bathing at Indian Bay last weekend.
“I take this opportunity on the eve of the Easter weekend, to urge the authorities to deploy as many lifeguards as possible and to designate safe bathing zones. Those zones should also include medics, washrooms, shoreline maintenance, security officers, parking facilities, and concessionaires. Since all 17 miles of the beaches cannot be effectively patrolled, I urge bathers to utilise the areas where lifeguards and medics are assigned and to be responsible and cautious. Each year vacationers at Mayaro lose their lives, and so I appeal to the Ministry of National Security as well as the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts to urgently establish these one-stop zones”, said Paray.
The Mayaro MP also pleaded with beach-goers to make use of properly patrolled areas, to be guarded and alert in the waters, and to oversee the elderly and the juvenile.
“The friendly people of Mayaro welcome visitors and wish them a period of relaxation and rejuvenation, with safety as their watchword. We also look forward to the implementation of the applicable safety measures”, he said.