...Be safe pleads MP

Rushton Paray

MAYARO MP:  Rushton Paray

Mayaro MP Rushton Paray is urging the authorities to designate safe bathing zones in Mayaro and deploy as many lifeguards as possible during this school vacation and Easter period.

The call was made in a statement yesterday as Paray noted that each year vacationers at Mayaro, which has a 17-mile stretch of beach, lose their lives.

He expressed condolences to the relatives and friends of Vikash Samaroo, who was swept out to sea while bathing at Indian Bay last weekend.

“I take this opportunity on the eve of the Easter weekend, to urge the authorities to deploy as many lifeguards as possible and to designate safe bathing zones. Those zones should also include medics, washrooms, shoreline maintenance, security officers, parking facilities, and concessionaires. Since all 17 miles of the beaches cannot be effectively patrolled, I urge bathers to utilise the areas where lifeguards and medics are assigned and to be responsible and cautious. Each year vacationers at Mayaro lose their lives, and so I appeal to the Ministry of National Security as well as the Ministry of Tourism, Culture and Arts to urgently establish these one-stop zones”, said Paray.

The Mayaro MP also pleaded with beach-goers to make use of properly patrolled areas, to be guarded and alert in the waters, and to oversee the elderly and the juvenile.

“The friendly people of Mayaro welcome visitors and wish them a period of relaxation and rejuvenation, with safety as their watchword. We also look forward to the implementation of the applicable safety measures”, he said.

Roget to Govt: Reverse decision to raise gas

Roget to Govt: Reverse decision to raise gas

The Oilfields Workers’ Trade Union (OWTU) has called on the Government to reverse its decision to increase the prices of fuel from April 19.

Questioning the timing of the decision, union head Ancel Roget asked at a news conference at the OWTU’s Paramount Building, San Fernando, headquarters yesterday: “How could you look at the reopening of school and all of these parents, single parents and otherwise, ketching their aunt, uncle and nennen to send their children back to school” and increase fuel prices.

CCTV CONTRACT BLOCKED

CCTV CONTRACT BLOCKED

CABINET has stopped the award of a contract for a national CCTV (closed-circuit television) network in Trinidad and Tobago to Irish-owned telecommunications provider Digicel, and referred the evaluation and its outcome to new Attorney General Reginald Armour.

PoS taxi fares going up

PoS taxi fares going up

COMMUTERS travelling the City Gate-Port of Spain General Hospital route will have to pay $1 more from next Tuesday.

Port of Spain General Hospital Taxi Association president Alastair Saunders told the Express yesterday this is due to the pending increase in the cost of fuel.

Death of Alliyah...Father charged

Death of Alliyah...Father charged

BAIL in the sum of $.4 million has been granted to David Alexander, the father of Alliyah Alexander, who was charged with unlawfully killing her at his Claxton Bay home earlier this month.

Alexander, 36, a corporal in the Trinidad and Tobago Regiment, was charged with manslaughter yesterday morning by homicide officers, following advice received from Deputy Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) Joan Honore-Paul.

He had been in police custody since April 7, two days after his 15-year-old daughter’s death.

