Trinidad and Tobago is experiencing its darkest and most difficult days in its entire history, but its people are lights of hope and change, says Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar.
In her Divali message to the nation, Persad-Bissessar noted that it has been a long and challenging journey dealing with the Covid-19 pandemic, in addition to other pressing issues faced as a nation, such as crime, high food prices, poverty, and a lack of opportunities for our children and young people.
Urging all to adhere to the Covid-19 protocols, the former prime minister noted that in this past month, there has been a dangerous increase in the number of citizens being treated in intensive care and high-dependency units.
“I ask those of you who fall into the high-risk categories for Covid-19 and have not been vaccinated, to please consult your doctor and consider being vaccinated. We must all work together and be our brothers’ and sisters’ keepers if we are to overcome these challenges,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar said this country has also seen an alarming attack on democracy, which the Opposition United National Congress (UNC) will not allow to take hold.
Divali, she stated, serves as the best inspiration during these dark and difficult times.
“The story of Lord Ram and his victory over the evil King Ravan continues to inspire and nourish our faith. The festival of lights is a reminder that light always prevails despite the darkest of nights,” she stated.
Persad-Bissessar noted that light cannot prevail on its own.
“We must be the spark that ignites the flame. Each citizen of our nation is that light. We are all sparks of the divine, and it is we who need to remove this darkness. Unless we as good people make a conscious effort to act, the evil in our land will not be vanquished,” she stated.
She stated that it is the small deeds done that can help shine a light to illuminate this beautiful land.
“I ask you on this auspicious day that we join together in each lighting our own light, to help someone in need. Let us choose to bring hope to others just as the deyas provide us with light,” stated Persad-Bissessar.
She advised the this Divali, citizens should look deep inside themselves and recognise the true battles that are worth fighting for.
“The ones that are truly important to us. Let us work to build a brighter tomorrow for our children, and create a better nation for our future generations. Never forget that a million small lights side by side together can light up the entire nation,” she stated.