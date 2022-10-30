Be your neighbour’s keeper

Crime Stoppers director and administrator of the Neighbourhood Crime Watch (NCW) programme Darrin Carmichael is urging communities to come together and establish neighbourhood watch groups to look out for one another amid escalating crime.

The country’s murder toll for the year thus far is 501.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, Carmichael said it is impossible for the police to be everywhere, and people must be proactive in protecting themselves. “There is a need to come together,” he said.