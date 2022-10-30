Be your neighbour’s keeper

Darrin Carmichael

:need to come together: Darrin Carmichael

Crime Stoppers director and administrator of the Neighbourhood Crime Watch (NCW) programme Darrin Carmichael is urging communities to come together and establish neighbourhood watch groups to look out for one another amid escalating crime.

The country’s murder toll for the year thus far is 501.

In an interview with the Sunday Express last week, Carmichael said it is impossible for the police to be everywhere, and people must be proactive in protecting themselves. “There is a need to come together,” he said.

“Crime is everyone’s business and we can do something about it. It is not a matter that we are helpless. We can come together and be the eyes and ears of law enforcement because the police can’t be everywhere.

“The police are sometimes not enough to make us feel safe in our own homes so we have to find a way to help ourselves. Some people feel they are already safe in their homes because they have high walls and burglar proof and barbed wire and so on but that is not the reality.”

Know your neighbour

According to Carmichael, the neighbourhood watch system has been effective in both preventing and solving crimes, as persons in the community are able to identify and report suspicious activities in real time.

He said in communities where there is an active neighbourhood watch system, persons have been able to notify other residents of strange vehicles, persons and activities in the area, via the use of WhatsApp group chats.

The information is then passed on to the police, who he said are usually included in the group chats and can quickly respond to threats. He stressed that the police play an integral role in the success of the neighbourhood watch system, as residents are the eyes and ears—but are not encouraged to take ­policing into their own hands. “It is about being vigilant, but not being vigilante,” he said. “You look out for your community and you do that from the relative safety of your home.”

But Carmichael said the system can only be effective if residents in a community take the time to meet and know one another.

“You must know your community and who lives there. If you know your neighbours and you know the people who live in your community and belong there, then it is easier to pick up the ones who don’t belong,” he said.

As administrator of the NCW which is partnered with the Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Carmicheal said he goes into communities which are interested in setting up a neighbourhood watch.

He guides the residents through the process, including how and when to contact the police, how to use neighbourhood maps, improving home security and hosting meetings where residents can get to know one another.

All these services are free of charge.

Be stronger and stick together

Donna-Marie Bertrand, a resident of St Joseph whose community has a vibrant residents association and a neighbourhood crime watch in effect, told the Sunday Express the crime situation has reached alarming levels. She said the community’s neighbourhood watch makes her feel safer and that people should not sit back and be at the mercy of criminals.

“We are allowing criminals to intimidate us, but they are in the minority and they need to know that we have strong communities. They must know that you can’t come into our communities, you can’t interfere with us because we have our eyes on you...,” she said.

Bertrand, too, stress­ed that the neighbourhood-watch concept is not one of vigilante justice and does not mean residents do not have faith in the police to address crime.

“Our reality is the ­police do not have the resources and there’s a lot of them within the organisation who are not as diligent as they are supposed to be, so we can’t wait for them. It is not about not having faith in the police, it has to do with us taking care of ourselves. We are not doing vigilante work. We are saying to fellas who want to come into our communities that we are looking at you and we are looking out for each other,” she added. She said communities are encouraged to erect signs, warning criminals that a neighbourhood crime watch is in effect. But she stressed the sign, by itself, is useless and residents must commit to looking out for one another.

Airhorn alert

Anne-Marie Frank-Kendall, a member of a neighbourhood watch group in an Arima community, told the Sunday Express she, too, was troubled by the level of crime, particularly as she lives in a community made up mostly of elderly residents.

She said that community’s watch group was established five years ago, with guidance and support from Carmichael and the police, and it has been invaluable in not only making residents feel safer, but also in bringing the community together.

Residents are equipped with airhorns that are blown to alert others about potential threats, she said, noting this system has proven to be effective on at least one occasion when an unknown person came into the community, acting in a suspicious manner.

“Crime is out of control and we recognise that neighbours have to help each other,” Frank-Kendall said. “We have to be each other’s keeper in order to do our part to help battle the crime situation. We simply can’t stay at home and say the crime situation is so bad we are not going out...”

A musical treat from Lord Nelson

A musical treat from Lord Nelson

The University of the West Indies’ graduation ceremony for the faculties of Humanities & Education and Sport turned into a dance floor yesterday, as calypsonian Lord Nelson (Robert Nelson) treated the graduates to a performance of two of his popular songs.

Nelson was conferred with an honorary Doctor of Letters (DLitt) for his contributions to culture and calypso.

Murder toll crosses 500

Murder toll crosses 500

The murder toll has reached a horrific 501 with the killing of three men between Friday night and yesterday.

The comparative for the same period last year was 345.

The deceased are two brothers—18-year-old Nirmal Ramberram and 28-year-old Elvis Hernandez, both from Prescott Lane, Tunapuna—as well as 29-year-old Roger Charles.

