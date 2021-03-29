Vice Chancellor of The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Sir Hilary Beckles yesterday admitted that under his leadership the university overspent money.
But he promised many future benefits will accrue from the expenditure.
He gave no figures to evidence his statements nor did he detail the rewards of his financial investment in taking The UWI across the globe.
Beckles, in a 100-minute public address on UWItv titled “The state of our university”, defended his tenure as Vice Chancellor in the face of a damning Report of the UWI Chancellor’s Commission on Governance of The UWI.
The report, currently being considered, found the 73-year-old regional tertiary institution indebted, mismanaged, toxic, drowning in bureaucracy, with generous employee benefits and frequent conflicts of interest at high levels.
Radical recommendations in the report include the doubling of student fees and a drastic overhaul of the university’s administrative structure.
If accepted, the administrative changes would, among other things, remove layers of conflicts of interest by reassigning some responsibilities of the vice chancellor.
In particular, the report said The UWI could not fund its strategic plan, a Beckles initiative, and that new initiatives were being undertaken without sufficient diligence.
It noted, too, that “there appears to be no clear framework for assessing proposals for engagement in global partnerships”.
“We understood that we were called upon to do much more than the resources enabled us to do and we went down our crease to deliver outputs for this region,” Beckles responded yesterday. “We knew that we were doing much more than the budgets would allow.”
But, he said, “many benefits accrued to this region from that approach”.
He said student enrolment at The UWI doubled in the past 20 years but admitted that the budget “did not always grow in tandem with the enrolment”.
The UWI did that because the data showed low enrolment levels in the Caribbean compared to the rest of the hemisphere, he said.
“We recognise the limitation of our region in this regard and so the university entered into a relationship where we did much more, much much more than our budgets would have catered for comfortably...We overextended ourselves over the last 20 years because it was the right thing to do. And we knew we were taking those chances. We knew governments were going to be strapped for cash.”
He said The UWI will enter a new phase in which it will live within its means.
Governments must pay up
He called on governments to settle their arrears owed to the university over the past 20 years. Seventeen regional governments fund 80 per cent of The UWI’s cost.
The governance report found The UWI is owed $2.46 billion by governments.
Beckles said those arrears; the unfunded employee pension liability, calculated in the report as $1.5 billion as of July 2019; and the unfunded pension liability hit The UWI’s balance sheets.
He said if those items were taken off the balance sheet, “the UWI balance sheet would look very impressive on an annual basis.”
“Every year millions of dollars have leaked off the university’s balance sheet as a result of the impairments. From time to time we would have a deficit recorded on our consolidated balance sheet...but this is the result of the impairment of the (governments’) debt.
Beckles said tensions rose within The UWI over expenditure.
“And this is where tensions began to mount. We began to hear in the last year that there must be accountability, who is to be blamed for this, conversations started to go awry,” he said.
He said that conversation has been put to rest with an effort to “relocate” much of The UWI’s debt “since the university is not responsible”.
Finance Minister Colm Imbert is involved in that effort, Beckles said.
Alternative funding model
Beckles counter-proposed a new funding model for the university.
Whereas the governance report recommended that governments contribute 60 per cent of The UWI’s operating costs and students pay 40 per cent, Beckles said governments should pay 50 per cent, students’ fees 15 per cent, UWI commercial efforts 15 per cent, and the private sector ten per cent.
He did not say where the other ten per cent would come from.
Beckles became Vice Chancellor on May 1, 2015.
He is due for renewal this year.
A review committee will report to the University Council on April 30 on the sweeping recommendations of the governance report.