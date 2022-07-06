BEHAVE MORE CIVILISED

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds says protesters, especially those who break the law, would be “urged and directed...towards the more civilised and lawful paths” for expressing their “emotions and grievances”.
He was responding to a question in the House of Representatives, at the Red House, Port of Spain, yesterday from Oropouche East MP Dr Roodal Moonilal, who asked Hinds to indicate what new and urgent steps had been taken to prevent a recurrence of the violence and rioting which occurred in the Port of Spain area and environs on Monday.
Hinds replied that the incident was not new and, consequently, resolutions are not new, but certainly immediate. “We have been there before,” he said.
The minister said the first item on the agenda was a heavy law enforcement presence, meaning Trinidad and Tobago Police Service (TTPS), T&T Defence Force and Fire Services, in the area to quell and to put an end to rioting and violence, and that was effectively done within two hours.
He said the other measure was “further and enhanced deployment of intelligence resources so as to ensure that advanced information would be forthcoming to prevent the kinds of flare-ups that are likely in those kinds of circumstances”.
The third strategy, he said, was to urge and direct the protesters “who have a right in this democracy to express themselves, to direct them, especially those who broke the law yesterday (Monday), including arson, attacks on the police with bottles and other missiles, to direct them and urge them towards the more civilised and lawful paths to expressing their emotions and grievances, of which there are many in this society, including reports to the PCA (Police Complaints Authority) where it involves concerns or complaints against police officers.
“That process has worked many times, and to assure the protesters that it will work again. Finally, as happened all of last night, to maintain a strong presence so that it would not happen again,” added Hinds.
Asked by Moonilal whether, in the context of his statement that there is nothing new (in the strategies), the incident suggested a collapse of the intelligence services to warn of such mayhem and madness that was experienced on Monday, Hinds said: “Those who instigate and encourage and feel they could benefit from that kind of activity, including criminality might want to think so. But I give you the assurance, Madam Speaker, that was not the case. The intelligence agencies were on top of it and would continue so to do.”
But Moonilal was dissatisfied with Hinds’ response, and said his final question was: “When would you resign as an utter failure as Minister of National Security?”
The question elicited thunderous desk-thumping from the Opposition benches.
However, House Speaker Bridgid Annisette-George ruled the question out of order. “That is not a supplemental arising out of the question,” the Speaker said.
Unco-operative victims
Meanwhile, in response to a question from MP for Moruga/Tableland Michelle Benjamin on reports made to the Child Protection Services (CPU) of the TTPS, Hinds said investigations were conducted by the unit into 2,565 matters.
“However, it should be noted that investigations by the CPU into a further 4,125 matters are currently delayed as a result of unco-operative victims or persons not keeping their scheduled appointments with the officers detailed to so investigate, and these appointments include for medical examinations, for forensic interviews, for the purpose of recording statements, among other such elements of their police investigatory work,” he said.
He said in respect of matters currently lodged at the CPU, since it was established in 2015, a total of 1,258 people had been arrested for the relevant offences and charged.