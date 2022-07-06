BEHAVE MORE CIVILISED

THE Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) has registered its “disappointment” in recent “misleading” statements made by Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley regarding alleged impropriety by the law body and called on him to withdraw them.

On Saturday during a news conference, Rowley lashed out at the LATT over its plan to hold a special general meeting to debate a motion of no confidence in Attorney General Reginald Armour SC.