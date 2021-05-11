Belizean is new Caricom Secretary-General

Trinidad and Tobago has experienced the deadliest day yet with regard to Covid-19.

The Ministry of Health reported nine new deaths yesterday, taking the death toll from the virus to 224. It is the highest death toll in one day since the start of the pandemic in 2020.

The ministry said the latest deaths were three elderly males, three elderly females and one middle-age male, all with co-morbidities; in addition to one middle-age male and one middle-age female without co-morbidities.