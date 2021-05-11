Belizean is new Caricom Secretary-General

Belizean Dr Carla Natalie Barnett has been appointed the Eighth Caricom Secretary-General.
Prime Minister and Caricom chairman Dr Keith Rowley made the announcement in a statement issued by the Caricom Secretariat in Guyana yesterday following a Caricom Heads of Government meeting.
Barnett was unanimously selected for the post.
She is the first woman and the first Belizean to serve in the role.
She will replace Ambassador Irwin LaRocque who is completing his second term.
She is set to assume office on August 15.
Barnett will serve for a five-year period.
Last month, when she was nominated for the position by Belize, she said her vision for the regional grouping is “a Caricom that the ordinary woman and man will defend because they feel the impact in their daily lives through economic and social advancement that comes from community action”.
She said Caricom should never be afraid to re-strategise, as it is now doing, when the needs are great and the resources scarce.
“The Covid-19 pandemic is forcing us to recalibrate and set new priorities for regional development. ‘Do more with less’ has new meaning for all of us. This does not mean less effective work.
“Indeed, increased incorporation of information and communication technology into our work provides opportunities for greater productivity and for Caricom citizens to be much more involved in the strengthening of regional integration well into the future, beyond Covid,” she added.
In a statement, the Belize government hailed her election “based on her qualifications, experience and skills”, adding: “All heads pledged their support to working with Dr Barnett for advancing the agenda of the region.”
Heads of Government, in congratulating Barnett on her selection, recognised the historic moment for Caricom, the Caricom statement said.
A former Deputy Secretary General of Caricom, Barnett was formerly vice-president of the Belize Senate and has served in various ministerial capacities in her country’s government.
She was also financial secretary of Belize and Deputy Governor of the Central Bank of Belize, as well as vice-president (Operations) of the Caribbean Development Bank (CDB).
Barnett attained her PhD in Social Sciences from The University of the West Indies (The UWI) Mona Campus in Jamaica.
She also holds a Master of Science degree in Economics from the University of Western Ontario in Canada and a Bachelor of Science degree in Economics from The UWI.
—Additional reporting by CMC