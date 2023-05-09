A FENCE has been erected at the Belmont Secondary School.
The school has been at the centre of attention since April 28, when gunmen stormed onto the school compound and accosted the school safety officer on site.
Parent-Teacher Association (PTA) president Shurlanda Malcolm, who spoke with the Express yesterday, said although the fence is a temporary solution, parents and teachers now feel safer.
The school remained closed last week as protesting parents called for the Ministry of Education to address their security concerns.
Yesterday, despite a call by parents last Friday to keep children away, 85 out of 400 pupils were at school. Malcolm said the full complement of teaching staff reported to classes.
Malcolm said, “The fence has been mended as promised by the Ministry of Education, and there is ongoing work to complete it.
She said, “All the teachers were out, but parents are still sceptical about sending their children, so they are waiting until the end of the week to send their children. Out of 400 students, 83 turned up to school.”
Malcolm added that the PTA hopes to see a more permanent solution in the near future.
“The fence is a temporary fix. We hope to see a more permanent solution in time.
“We are pleased that the minister addressed our concerns.
“I want to say that the safety of our children should always be a priority.
“Our children are the next generation, and we should treat them as such,” she said.
Last week, Malcolm shared concerns that a wall at the front of the school should be raised higher and that a more lasting solution, as opposed to a fence, would be better suited for security reasons.
“It’s an open space from the perimeter by the roadside all the way to behind the Lady Young Road.
“There’s a lot of access to the school via the fence and the road.
“People can easily jump the fence. It’s easily accessible. The block that is most accessible has a number of classes,” she said.