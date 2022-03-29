Blaxx (Dexter Stewart), 60, was a true champion of the people.
For nearly five decades the singer, who was born in Point Fortin, then moved to Siparia as a boy and then Morvant, endeared himself to the Trinidad and Tobago public with his positive, wholesome, pro-country approach to music making.
Blaxx, who also spent several years living in Morvant, genuinely loved and accepted his countrymen and they returned that affection in spades. Though they regularly poked fun at the affable overweight singer, you simply could not say a bad word to soca fans about their beloved Blaxx.
That long-lasting love affair came to a heartbreaking end at 1.15 p.m. yesterday when the All Starz lead singer lost his battle with Covid-19 at the Arima General Hospital. Blaxx was hospitalised in 2020 with several health complications. He had been a patient at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the health facility for the past week.
Manager and long-time friend Giselle Gellineau-Penrose said though his family and closest friends accepted the danger his comorbidities posed to his Covid-19 diagnosis they were hoping for a miracle.
“I’m numb right now. Based on his many comorbidities and then the lash of Covid, I know he would have been in more danger than the average Covid patient. But we believe in God and that a miracle can happen. Still, we can never just accept death when it happens. We lost for words, we are hurt,” an emotional Gellineau-Penrose said during a phone call with the Express yesterday afternoon.
Despite her profound sadness, Gellineau-Penrose, however, says she takes solace in knowing Blaxx is no longer in pain. He leaves behind five children, two sons, two daughters and a stepdaughter.
“I can’t be selfish. He was tired, tired of being sick, tired of everything. Doh get me wrong, he was a fighter, but he been fighting since 2020, it’s been two years. He was tired and sometimes he would be depressed,” Gellineau-Penrose said.
Rowley: He will be missed
Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley called Blaxx “a regular talented exponent of the happy musical culture of T&T” when he shared condolences in a social media post on The Office of the Prime Minister’s (OPM) Facebook page, following news of his passing yesterday.
“His contributions were eagerly awaited each year and appreciated by hordes of adoring fans. He will be sorely missed,” PM Rowley wrote.
Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissesser said she was “ deeply saddened to learn that Blaxx had passed away. “Blaxx was a true icon of soca music who brought joy to thousands of people. I join the nation in mourning this beloved entertainer and ambassador of our culture. My prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time,” she said.
Minister of Tourism, Culture and the Arts Randall Mitchell also extended regrets on his passing saying in a release: “We are saddened to lose one of Trinidad and Tobago’s finest soca artistes and cultural icons.”
Blaxx will be remembered for his soca hits “Breathless” (2008), “Tusty” (2009), “Leh Go” (2013), “Hulk” (2018), “Gyal Owner” (2019) and “Who God Bless” (2021), among others.
“Blaxx was truly a lover of his culture and his country and was proud to fly the flag of Trinidad and Tobago wherever he performed. His dynamic stage presence, infectious music and his dedication to the soca art form will not be forgotten,” Mitchell wrote.
Memorable Blue Ventures together
Blaxx started his musical journey as a teenager playing alongside his father Jerry Stewart in the family band Jerry and New School. He later joined crossover band Fucceccion where he adopted the Blaxx moniker.
“Prior to that I used to call myself sexual chocolate,” Blaxx once joked during an interview with the Express.
The “I Feel Like Hulk” singer went on to have stints in Atlantik and Byron Lee and the Dragonaires before finding a home with Blue Ventures alongside mentor Ronnie McIntosh.
“It’s a lot of memories, is a big blow for me and for the industry, a lot of memories,” a nostalgic McIntosh said yesterday, his voice trailing off, during a phone interview.
“All the times we would sit and chat about things to enhance his performance. There were a lot of times where it had to be on the job training, schooling on stage. There is theory and there is practical,” McIntosh continued.
McIntosh said he and Blaxx “communicated regularly” when he later joined Roy Cape and the All Starz and revealed “it was pleasing to see him thrive”.
“He would mention me and say a lot of things he learnt in the business is from Ronnie McIntosh. When he slip off the track I would tell him you didn’t learn that from me, so careful. Even after he started getting his string of hits we stay communicating about how to up his game. Blaxx is one of those who always had a question: ‘What you think?’ he would ask me. I liked that about him because he bring things to the table that had me thinking,” McIntosh said.
Roy “Pappy” Cape said it was a pleasure to see Blaxx blossom into the household name he is today as a member of his self-titled All Stars band. Cape, who is himself ailing with prostate cancer, added, “it is always sad when somebody who is very close to you pass away”.
“Dexter has contributed many, many years to our music and culture. He was a hell of a vocalist, not only soca, he coulda sing anything. I doh think Trinidad really hear Blaxx sing yuh know, when Blaxx sing ballads he was a champion with it,” Cape said.
A teacher and a mentor
Voice (Aaron St Louis) and Olatunji Yearwood were two of those young artistes to benefit from Blaxx’s benevolence and thrive with his guidance.
“When yuh teacher and mentor leaving yuh, is a difficult moment,” a teary Voice said when he spoke on the phone to the Express yesterday.
Voice recalled first meeting Blaxx during a studio session in 2015. The three-time International Soca Monarch (ISM) was then a virtual unknown and was nervous about presenting “Find It”, a song he wrote for the soca stalwart.
“There was a part in demo he couldn’t do and I was there telling him vocally how he should attack the song. And he was amazed by my ability and he say on the spot, ‘yuh want to join de band?’. In that moment I paused because you giving me that kind of opportunity and you doh know much about me, but he just saw a youth that was passionate,” he said.
To Voice’s surprise Blaxx followed up the next day with a phone call detailing the time and place for band practice. Their relationship blossomed and Voice credits Blaxx for his much-lauded vocal approach and stage presence.
“He mentor me on how to sing the songs and what to do on stage. He told me I needed to be more comfortable on the stage. As a young artiste you doh know these things but Blaxx was always one to share openly,” Voice said.
Olatunji, who wrote arguably Blaxx’s biggest hit “(Spread your hands and) Leh go”, said Blaxx was “the most encouraging and realest person” in soca music.
“He always express what’s on his mind and never was afraid of the backlash. I would truly miss all the hilarious stories and life lessons we shared. His awareness and how he engaged audiences was so unique,” Olatunji said.
Voice, meanwhile, told of continuously reliving a special moment he shared with Blaxx on stage at his Vibes with Voicey concert during the recently concluded Taste of Carnival.
Honouring his legacy
In a November 2021 interview with the Express, Blaxx expressed a deep desire to return to the stage saying: “I am forever harbouring hope. That is what I live off. I will always keep my fingers crossed hoping we would have a sort of Carnival. I don’t want to infringe too much on de politics side of it, but we love our country and I love soca music so we ready to jam once we get de all clear.”
Blaxx’s wish was granted as he was able to make a handful of appearances at Back to Blue, Woodford Café and Preedy, College Boy Jesse (Jesse Stewart) and Voice’s concerts during the abridged Carnival season. His last public appearance was as a guest performer at the Dimanche Gras showcase, on February 27, at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
“The last moment I had with him on stage he was saying he so proud of me. The crowd couldn’t hear because he wasn’t talking into the mic. But that hug you saw was him saying he real proud of me I happy for yuh,” a sobbing Voice said.