BELOVED BUSINESSMAN SHOT DEAD

Fifty-two-year-old businessman Darryl Dindial, who was shot and killed outside his auto shop in Chaguanas on Thursday evening, during an attempted robbery, was regarded by residents as hard-working, humble and always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need.
Dindial’s death has therefore left those who knew him in a state of grief, and feeling robbed of such a great and joyful soul. Many of them took to the streets the night he was killed to protest the rise in crime in the neighbourhood.
The death of the businessman has taken the 2022 murder toll to 190. There were 119 murders over the corresponding period last year.
Police said Dindial was at his business place, Dindial’s Auto Supplies, along the Caparo Valley Brasso Road in Montrose, when around 7 p.m. he was confronted by two men who attempted to rob him. He however resisted and the men shot him before fleeing the scene.
When the Express visited the businessplace yesterday, it was still shuttered, a scene uncharacteristic of a man who has made a name for himself by opening practically every day.
Several local business owners saw Dindial as a family member, not just a friend. Dindial’s death, according to one business owner who has known him for over 20 years, is a tragic loss for the borough.
“I have nothing negative to say about Mr Dindial. He was thoughtful and diligent. He worked tirelessly and never took a day off. Dindial is one of the few places you can count on being open every day. Only around Christmas and Divali did he close his shop. That man was only guilty of one thing: working hard every day,” the business owner said.
Dindial didn’t seem to have a cruel bone in his body, according to another business owner: “He was such a real, loving, and down-to-earth person. Words are inadequate to express his generosity. What has transpired is really tragic. It can happen to anyone, unfortunately. On Thursday about 5 p.m., I left my office and encountered Mr Dindial as I was leaving. I had no idea it would be the final time I saw him.”
Randolph Edwards, a vendor outside Dindial Auto Supplies who sells water and juice, said he will remember the business owner for his kindness.
“Mr Dindial would make agreements with me to pay for parts for my truck when I didn’t have the money at the time, but he would still give me the parts. He was a trustworthy individual and my favourite customer. Whoever did it to him will not be forgiven. Take the money or the truck if you want it, don’t murder him,” he stated.
While core business owners want the individual or people responsible for Dindial’s killing to be brought to justice as soon as possible, they said the Chaguanas police’ poor response time undermines their faith in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service.
Hopeless feeling
Chaguanas Mayor Faaiq Mohammed said yesterday, “I feel a deep and heartbreaking loss towards our community and humanity because I grew up in Chaguanas. I understand the residents’ struggle and screams since I, too, am concerned for my family and loved ones. Homeowners and entrepreneurs are furious and disappointed because they believe the Government is not doing enough,” he said.
Residents of Longdenville are feeling hopeless because their calls to the police are frequently answered with busy phone lines or the generic, “There are no vehicles right now,” he said.
While he said the situation is critical, Mohammed said the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service’s Central Division is not to blame.
“The officers there are dedicated and eager to go above and beyond, but their job is made incredibly difficult by a lack of resources,” he said.
Mohammed has asked Fitzgerald Hinds, the Minister of National Security, to solve the problem.
In the clutches of criminals
President of the Chaguanas Chamber of Industry and Commerce, Richie Sookhai, yesterday expressed his sympathies to Dindial’s family and urged the Government to do more to protect citizens’ lives and livelihoods.
“The senseless murder of such a respected businessman in our town really disturbs and saddens us,” he said.
“Theft and robbery have recently increased in central neighbourhoods, particularly in locations such as Montrose, Enterprise, Longdenville, and Endeavour, to name a few. We must not allow our society or country to fall into the clutches of criminals, nor must we be paralysed by fear and worry,” he said.
Sookhai has asked the Government to re-start the process of issuing Firearm Users’ Licences (FULs) so that business owners can be better protected.
“This would undoubtedly help to alleviate some of the anxieties of the business community,” Sookhai added.
Mayor Mohammed supports FUL for business owners since he said robberies are not planned and criminal elements are better prepared than their victims.