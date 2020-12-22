‘Benefits outweigh the risks’

Two Trinidad-born healthcare workers based in the United States are among the first to have taken the Covid-19 vaccine, and they are optimistic the vaccine will bring the pandemic to an end.
They are optimistic, even in the face of a new and more contagious strain of the Covid-19 virus discovered in the United Kingdom.
Last week, San Francisco-based, Siparia-born health practitioner Yaffa Sookbirsingh Alter and Santa Cruz-born, Florida-based anaesthesiologist Dr Blaine Cameron were among the healthcare workers in the US to receive the first dose of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine.
“Healing is on the horizon,” Sookbirsingh Alter declared in a WhatsApp message exchange with the Express last Friday. The Covid-19 vaccine, according to her, “is the beginning of the end to the devastation of Covid-19”.
Cameron echoed her sentiments.
“Everything in life has risks and benefits. For me, the benefits (of taking the vaccine) far outweighed the risk. In my humble opinion, this is how we bring the pandemic to an end,” he said, also in a WhatsApp exchange last Friday.
Speaking about the strain of the virus, Sookbirsingh Alter said: “Viruses change all the time, and mutation of viruses is common. So far there has been no evidence to suggest that the mutant coronavirus strain is more deadly.
“Health officials are still uncertain about the strain as it doesn’t appear to be resistant to vaccines. At this time, there are a lot of unknowns.”
Cameron offered: “RNA viruses mutate frequently. Unfortunately, it is expected, which is why the third generation of vaccine is needed to keep up with the virus. The technique of the first and second generation vaccines take too long and cannot.”
‘A burden
has been lifted’
Alter has been away from her family since April due to her high exposure to the disease at the hospital.
“I haven’t seen family or friends. I live in a hotel and I haven’t gone to my house. I can’t see my mom because she is high-risk, and I see my daughter once or twice a month,” she said.
Despite conspiracy theories being aired and spread by anti-vaxxers and sceptics, Sookbirsingh Alter said she felt relieved after getting the vaccine.
“A burden has been lifted. Having been on the frontlines, deep in the trenches of Covid-19 from the beginning, I feel like I now have extra protection to face this virus head on,” she said.
The first dose of the Pfizer vaccine offers 52-per cent protection. It increases to 95-per cent efficacy after the second dose.
The 15-year medical veteran said a lack of information on the vaccine might be the source of fear and ridicule.
“I would encourage people to stay informed and educate themselves with reputable and scholarly information. Stay away from social media, as the information from such sources is not factual or credible.”
“The type of vaccine Pfizer has developed is mRNA. The vaccine cannot give someone Covid-19. mRNA vaccines do not use the live virus that causes Covid-19. And it does not affect nor interact with our DNA in any way.
“Fact is, this type of vaccine teaches our cells how to make a protein, which in them triggers an immune response inside our bodies. This immune response includes making antibodies that protect us from getting infected if the real virus enters our bodies,” she added
Sookbirsingh Alter said she was nervous about taking the vaccine at first, but spoke to a former professor from her undergraduate studies to get more information. That conversation brought on her confidence.
Fear of taking the vaccine was the least of Cameron’s worries. What was concerning was potentially taking Covid-19 home to his loved ones and spreading it to patients “or anyone for that matter”.
“I have witnessed my childhood friend dying from the virus in New York. My patient who lost her husband and her son to the virus, colleagues who have lost their lives to the virus.
“I am aware of those who survived the virus who have heart failure as a result, renal damage, pulmonary damage, and ongoing headaches as a result of cerebral infarct,” he said.
Side effects
About half of the people who receive the Covid-19 vaccine will feel fatigue, one-third chills, one-third muscle aches, one-third fever, Sookbirsingh Alter said.
“All vaccines have noted side effects, yet everyone reacts differently,” she added.
When the Express spoke to Sookbirsingh Alter a week after receiving the first dose of the vaccine, she reported the only side effect she experienced was “immense thirst”, but said that was to be expected.
Apart from soreness at the injection site, Cameron said he experienced no other side effects.
“Please know that great lengths and measures went into focusing on vaccine safety and efficacy,” Sookbirsingh Alter said.
“Also, many brown and black people in healthcare like myself have sacrificed a lot to ensure our patients see someone who they can identify with, so the distrust and systemic racism (in) the healthcare system can be something of the past,” she added.
Both Sookbirsingh Alter and Dr Cameron are scheduled to take the next dose of the Pfizer Covid 19 vaccine in early January 2021.