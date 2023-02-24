Benjai asks public to withhold judgment

Benjai (Rodney Le Blanc) yesterday asked the public to withhold their judgment of him following his arrest and court appearance for obscene language.
Through his management team he issued a news release yesterday which acknowledged his detention and subsequent charge on Carnival Tuesday evening in St James.
On Wednesday he appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate and his matter was adjourned.
“Mr Le Blanc takes the matter very seriously. He is fully cooperating with the legal process and is confident that the matter will be resolved quickly,” the release stated.
It added that he recognises the impact of any charge, “misdemeanour’s or otherwise”, on his career.
This is not Benjai’s first arrest. In 2010 he was arrested in San Fernando during a fete for obscene language and spitting on a police officer. He pleaded guilty to the obscene language charge, but denied spitting on PC Valentine Eastman. He was found not guilty of assaulting Eastman in 2014, following which he sued the State for false imprisonment, wrongful prosecution and excessive force.
Le Blanc was compensated for the excessive force, but lost the other aspects of the lawsuit.