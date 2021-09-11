Betting shops to reopen under ‘TT safe zone’

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh has announced that betting shops will be allowed to reopen in October as part of the “TT safe zone initiative”, which will require patrons and employees to provide proof of vaccination against Covid-19 when it is implemented.
Deyalsingh made the announcement during yesterday’s virtual news briefing.
Betting shops will now join bars, gyms, private member clubs and in-house dining at restaurants as areas only vaccinated people will be allowed to visit.
“I have been authorised by the honourable Prime Minister to say that the following industry will be a part of the TT safe zone in October...the betting shops under the Bookmakers Association of Trinidad and Tobago will be allowed to open when the Prime Minister presses that particular trigger or buzzer under the TT safe zone arrangement,” Deyalsingh said.
Staff at these shops must also be vaccinated before reopening.
“We ask persons in those safe zones, which are gearing up to be opened once numbers look good, to get all your employees vaccinated, that is part of the proposal. Everyone working in a racing pool, betting shop, with the Bookmakers Association of Trinidad and Tobago, please urge your employees to be vaccinated because you would have to provide some sort of proof of vaccination for your employees as we move forward.”
Deyalsingh said the ministry would also be moving apace with its “one shot and done” vaccination initiative to target as many people as possible with the single-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine.
Health officials, over the past few days, have set up stations at malls and other locations, with the aim of making the vaccine more conveniently accessible to the public.
On Friday, Deyalsingh was at the City Gate transport hub in Port of Spain, passing out information flyers and encouraging people to get vaccinated.
He said the initiative has been successful thus far.
A total of 68 people made the decision to get vaccinated on the spot at City Gate on Friday.
“We got 68 people in three hours, so it was a good return on our investment,” he said.
“What was also good was the divergence of people graphically. We got people from Blanchisseuse, Sangre Grande, Chaguanas to Beetham, so it means that all of these people now can go back to their communities as ambassadors....”
A further 250 people were vaccinated at seven malls across T&T on Friday.
Vaccine hesitancy in Tobago
Deyalsingh expressed concern that of that number, only 12 people at the Gulf City Lowlands Mall in Tobago could be convinced to get vaccinated.
“It speaks to a level of vaccine hesitancy in Tobago that we really need to talk to the persons of Tobago; please come out and get vaccinated,” he pleaded.
“The persons who are encouraging you to not get the vaccine, they will not be there for you when you are ill, they will not be providing hospital space, and Tobago is already challenged. They will not mind your family if you die. They don’t have your best interest at heart.”
Deyalsingh said the one-shot-and-done initiative would be expanded to include major supermarkets and public spaces like the Brian Lara Promenade in Port of Spain in the coming weeks.
He urged the public to come out to get vaccinated, noting the country has thus far spent some $480 million on the Covid-19 response to date.