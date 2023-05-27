Beware of elderly taxi drivers and social media

Be careful on social media and beware elderly taxi drivers.
This was the warning from Corporal Derrick Sharbodie yesterday to pupils, particularly girls, who participated in the Queen’s Royal College (QRC) She’s Royal initiative to raise awareness about Gender Based Violence (GBV).
Sharbodie warned the girls to be aware that they are being watched and targeted. “With 23 per cent of serious crimes, we have seen a spike in human trafficking, a spike with girls no longer given an opportunity for life spared. There are parents who are still praying that their daughter will show up. They left home and never came back. We have lost count of the number of girls who are missing,” he said.
“Be smart and intelligent because these men are monsters. Sometimes they have inside information about you. I see girls doing all sorts of things on TikTok and Instagram without any care that men are looking at them. I see schoolgirls raising their skirts and fixing their clothes in public. You need to be very careful and behave differently.
“I want you to understand that you should not take things for granted. Do not take your surroundings and environment for granted. Make sure you are not a victim. These fellas are trained and they have mastered the art of what they do. Times are different,” Sharbodie said.
Worst nightmare
Sharbodie said that while young girls tend to put their trust in elderly taxi drivers they should not be trusted. He told a story about a young woman who decided that the safest option was to travel with an elderly taxi driver, which turned out to be her worst nightmare.
“They are pretending to be taxi drivers, and they disguise themselves in all forms just to make you a target. You must now behave differently,” Sharbodie said.
He advised the pupils to join lobby groups in their schools to encourage, support, and educate each other. “Educate the other girls and let them know the ills and pros and cons of social media. Do not be a victim. Go and learn self-defence, learn skills, and join clubs,” he said.
Earlier, QRC joined forces with several schools yesterday to take a stand against Gender violence. The schools, which included St James Secondary, St Francois Girls’ College, and Providence Girls Catholic School, participated in an awareness walk around the Queen’s Park Savannah in Port of Spain to send a strong message to end the scourge of GBV.
The initiative is the second edition of QRC’s She’s Royal programme. Launched in 2021, the initiative brings the school body together to raise awareness about GBV through various activities.
Principal’s vision
Karla Bryan, chairperson of the She’s Royal Committee and head of the QRC business department, said the programme, which was a vision of the school’s principal, has grown in the last two years. “This initiative has grown. This is an all-male institution, and it is heartening to see the boys take up the task wholeheartedly to bring awareness to the issue. They understand from an early age that this is an issue that has to change, and they want to be a part of the change,” she said.
Bryan said the college intends to send a strong message by demonstrating its solidarity in eliminating violence against women and the critical role that boys and young men play. “These are their impressionable years. They are young men, and in a few years, they are going to grow into full adult men. We have planted a seed in them, which we hope will bear fruit. We have also been working with female schools for the past few months, and we have been making progress,” Bryan said.
She added, “This initiative was really the vision of our principal. At a time when our country was experiencing an increase in GBV, he wanted to come up with a way to highlight it and raise awareness, starting with the school population. He is the father of a girl child, and he runs an all-male institution, so he felt the need to do something,” Bryan said.
Bryan said the pupils also engage in interactive activities as a way to educate them about GBV. “Every term, we engage in activities that sensitise and create awareness. The students have been engaging in debates and discussions on the issue, and they too have been talking about the fact that, as males, they sometimes experience violence as well,” Bryan said.
QRC Form Four pupil and She’s Royal Committee member Akash Ragoo described GBV as a crisis. “The entire school is involved, which is very important. This year we also want to highlight that mental illness is a factor in GBV as well. We really want pupils to understand that GBV can happen to anyone,” he said.