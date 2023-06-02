Beware ‘shimming’ using chip cards

FRAUD Squad officers have issued a warning to citizens that their new wireless cards are susceptible to a new type of card fraud known as “shimming”.
This was noted during a media briefing at the Police Administration Building, Port of Spain yesterday.
The briefing was attended by a team of officers from the Fraud Squad, including Insp Tricia Smith, Insp Damian Thomas and Cpl Terrence Nowbutt.
Nowbutt informed the media that over the last five years, there had been 5,413 reports of card fraud, amounting to $44,349,487.15.
He noted that in 2018, there were 1,299 reports valued at $14 million; in 2019, there were 2,012 reports valued at $12.8 million; in 2020, there were 1,599 reports valued at $9.8 million; in 2012, there were 264 reports valued at $3 million; in 2022, there were 158 reports valued at $2.6 million; and up to May 31, there had been 81 reports, valued at $1.3 million.
However, he also noted that with the introduction of EMV (Europay, Mastercard and Visa) chipped cards over the last two years—which is a global standard relating to integrated circuit cards, point-of-sale terminals and automated teller machines—the police service had also observed the rise of shimming scams.
Shimmer is a term utilised internationally for a device designed to illegally capture data stored in the microchips implanted in EMV-compliant debit and credit cards.
Shimmers are very tiny, thin devices that can be fitted into a card terminal and can read EMV microchip data, much in the same way skimmers can read magstripe data.
“You may think that an EMV card is safe, but we all know how technology works. Every year there are advancements, and it’s a fraudster’s job, if you will, to advance, too, and counteract that. So they will always look for a way to counteract any advancement to security.
“However, the chip’s complexity far exceeds the magnetic stripes. When a chip-enabled card is inserted into a chip-reading terminal and the cardholder enters his pin, it generates a unique authorisation code which can only be used once. So every time that chip is used, it generates a unique code. Never repeated. So these new EMV cards cannot be cloned at this time, however, fraudsters are utilising a method by which they would engage in something called card shimming. So we went from skimming to shimming.
“They can encode the user information from the chip, and using this information, they can encode it into a separate magnetic stripe card. So the fraudster will now go to retailers that still allow magnetic stripe card use and try to use your information on these cloned cards. So it’s crucial for retailers to be on the lookout for the stripe cards. Especially if persons are insisting that only the stripe is working,” Nowbutt warned.
Insp Smith also reminded citizens to be on the lookout for typical types of fraud, and to exercise due diligence and caution when engaging in all financial transactions and activities.
She noted that in 2022, the Fraud Squad had received 1,189 reports of fraud, which had an estimated value of $98 million; US$584,809; and €49,994.
Fifty-nine people were charged last year, she said.
She also noted that there had been 41,237 unsuccessful attempts of fraudulent activities.
Among the reports received, over $5 million was connected to the use of fraudulent cheques; $10 million was connected to online fraud; $27 million was connected to investment fraud; $7.2 million was connected to vehicular fraud; and $2.3 million was connected to romance fraud.
For 2023, to date, she noted there had been 424 reports of fraud, amounting to $25,936,517.81, and US$750,041.
Thirty-two persons were charged this year, facing 55 charges in total, and closing 150 such reports.
Of this, five were reports of investment fraud, valued at $187,600; 23 reports of online fraud, amounting to $702,644.92 and US$32,141; 35 reports of property or land fraud, amounting to $9,874,283.36—an increase from last year’s figure of $4,459,525; 54 reports of vehicular fraud, amounting to $3,303,350; and 12 reports of fraudulent cheques, amounting to $1,582,722.91.