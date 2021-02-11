Faris Al-Rawi__use

Attorney General: Faris Al-Rawi

The Opposition will today attempt to raise a motion to haul Attorney General Faris Al-Rawi before the Privileges Committee for contempt of Parliament.

Opposition Leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar stated Al-Rawi told the Parliament the Law Association of Trinidad and Tobago (LATT) and the Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) had supported the Evidence (Amendment) Bill 2020 during the debate of the Bill on February 5, 2021.

Persad-Bissessar noted both entities have refuted this.

She pointed out that three days after Al-Rawi made the comment, the Law Association, in a news release dated February 8, denied the claims made by the AG as it said it cannot support the bill in its present manifestation.

Persad-Bissessar pointed out the Assembly of Southern Lawyers wrote to the AG by letter dated February 11, 2021, stating his statements were untrue.

She added the ASL categorically stated it provided no comments to the Special Select Committee of Parliament and at no time did they indicate their support of the Evidence (Amendment) Bill 2020.

Persad-Bissessar stated the Opposition has taken note of the “irresponsible, misleading and dishonest representations” made by Al-Rawi in the Parliament.

“The Opposition, at tomorrow’s (today’s) sitting of the Parliament, intends to raise this issue that the Attorney General has committed a breach of privilege of the House and should be referred to the Committee of Privileges,” she stated.

Persad-Bissessar said Al-Rawi committed a contempt of the Parliament.

She added the AG, “as titular head of the Bar, ought to have executed his duties in a truthful and responsible manner so as not to mislead the Parliament and the public. In a desperate attempt to garner support for a bill he has misled the country.”

Persad-Bissessar also criticised Al-Rawi for his comments about an active court case.

“As recently as yesterday, we saw the Attorney General making comments that may amount to a contempt of court, regarding an active case before a High Court judge. Now, in the full glare of the public, he has deliberately misled the Parliament by misusing the Law Association and ASL’s names,” she stated.

The Express obtained a copy of the letter the ASL sent to Al-Rawi.

It said the AG was “factually incorrect” to state the ASL has provided comment to, and supports, the bill.

The ASL stated in or around 2019 it was invited by the Special Select Committee of the Senate to provide comments on the said bill.

“However, no comments were provided by the ASL. Further, at no point in time has the ASL indicated its support to the said bill. We therefore respectfully ask that the aforementioned statements be retracted or corrected by you,” stated the Assembly.

The ASL added it joins with the Law Association in expressing its “disquiet” with the provisions of the bill which allow for recordings, whether they be audio or visual, to be admissible and deemed to have the same effect as if the evidence contained therein was given directly.

“There is need for appropriate circumstances to be included in the said bill for the proposed use of these recordings, as same cannot be justified where the witness is available to give viva voce evidence. Indeed, the provision as drafted contravenes principles of fundamental justice and will have an adverse effect on the fairness of the trial,” stated the ASL.

