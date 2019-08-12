Marlene McDonald

Charged: Marlene McDonald

 Marlene McDonald

Former Public Administration Minister Marlene McDonald has been granted bail amounting to $2 million.

The charges against her were read in absentia this afternoon since she is at the St Clair Medical Hospital, being treated for an undisclosed ailment.

carew

Michael Carew leaving court. Photo: Robert Taylor

McDonald's husband Michael Carew is on $500,000 bail.

Edgar Zephyrine, former head of the National Commission for Self Help was granted $1 million bail.

Contractor Wayne Anthony was granted $100,000 bail and contractor Victor McEachrane was granted $400,000.

Edgar

All five were charged with offences of conspiracy to defraud the Government, and offences of money laundering.

victor

Victor McEachrane  and Wayne Anthony. Photo: Robert Taylor

McDonald was also charged with misbehaviour in public office.  

A total of 49 charges were read by Chief Magistrate Maria Busby Earl Caddle.

The cases were adjourned to September 9.

