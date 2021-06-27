BIG DAY FOR TOBAGO

The Report of the Joint Select Committee (JSC) on the two Tobago Bills—The Constitutional Amendment (Tobago Self-Government Bill) and the Tobago Island Bill—will be debated in the House of Representatives today and tomorrow.
It marks the culmination of a process that began in 2016 when the Forum of Political Parties (comprising all the political parties in Tobago) developed and sent proposals to the Cabinet for changes to the Constitution and the THA Act to give Tobago more autonomy.
The draft bill was laid in Parliament in early 2018 and was sent to the JSC. There have been extensive consultations leading up to the current legislation before the Parliament.
The following is a synopsis of what Tobago asked for and what is proposed in the bill.
What Tobago wanted:
The consensus in Tobago was that Tobago and Trinidad in the Constitution of Trinidad and Tobago be separately defined as two specific territories. They wanted a federal-type system of governance which afforded equality of status between the two islands. The majority opinion was that there should be definition and delineation of the boundaries of each island within the Constitution.
The proposal from Tobago was also to amend the Constitution to provide for a government for Tobago which would have had general direction and control of a list of matters undefined. And also that the Cabinet as defined in the Constitution was to become the Cabinet of Trinidad. The exact proposal was that “there should be a Cabinet for Trinidad and Tobago which shall have general direction and control of the Government of Trinidad”.
They also wanted an inclusion within the Constitution of a definition for Tobago by reference to maritime boundaries. The consensus was that there should be a “clear definition of the physical boundaries of Trinidad and Tobago as a whole, then the island of Trinidad and the island of Tobago is desired. This must be accompanied by reasonable jurisdiction of the Tobago island government over Tobago’s marine space and a formula for sharing royalties from exploration of resources found in Tobago’s marine space.
This proposal was not approved by the JSC.
What the 2021 bill says:
There is no separation of Trinidad and Tobago by way of the definition of each island in the Constitution. Trinidad and Tobago is defined as a unitary sovereign republican state. However, the Constitution guarantees Tobago the right of self-government within the context of that Constitution. The Constitution also provides for the devolution of a large percentage of powers of the National Parliament to the Tobago Legislature on several matters defined in Schedule 2 involving Tobago.
The Cabinet remains the Cabinet of Trinidad and Tobago. However, the Cabinet will have no jurisdiction in Tobago with regard to this list of matters.
The bill also gave Tobago “administrative jurisdiction” over an maritime area that extends to 11 nautical miles from the baseline of Tobago.
What Tobago wanted:
The Tobago proposals were for the Tobago legislature to make laws for Tobago in matters undefined, with the exception of five areas- laws with respect to foreign affairs, immigration, national security, judiciary and civil aviation meteorology.
They proposed a legislature with two elected Chambers—a House of Assembly, made up of 15 Assembly members and five councillors and a second Chamber, also to be elected, to be called the People’s House which was to be decided by Tobago at a later time. The sectors to be represented in the People’s House included the tourism sector, commercial and business sector, agricultural sector, environmental sector, services sector and legal sector.
The bill provides for the establishment of an Executive Council which would have responsibility for the management of Tobago which comprises a premier, deputy premier, a secretary for legal affairs and such other secretaries as may be necessary.
What the 2021 bill says:
The 2021 bill provides for one chamber in which two sets of people will sit—15 elected Assembly members and ten councillors, which will include two independent councillors. The ten councillors to be appointed by the President would also include five on the advice of the Chief Secretary, three on the advice of the Minority Leader and two by the President in his/her discretion.
The bill accepted the proposal that the Tobago legislature should have the power to make laws for Tobago in many matters and to relinquish the Parliament of Trinidad and Tobago’s responsibility to make laws for Tobago in these defined areas. However, the bill does not provide for the legislation to make laws in every area except immigration, national security, the judiciary, foreign affairs and civil aviation meteorology).
The 2021 bill however provides that in the areas of tourism, community affairs, sports and certain aspects of finance, that the laws made by the national Parliament only apply to Trinidad.
What Tobago wanted:
A larger share of the national revenue. The proposal was that Tobago should get eight per cent of the annual appropriation. This proposal was also that Tobago should do its own budgetary estimates which would be sent to the Cabinet for its approval. The proposal did not provide for oversight mechanisms to be established for the Tobago legislature to scrutinise expenditure.
What the 2021 bill says:
Instead of eight per cent, the bill proposes that Tobago receive 6.8 per cent as a minimum of the annual appropriation. The bill proposes the Tobago legislature be allowed to raise revenue in Tobago which they would then keep and use for the island. It can collect all taxes in Tobago that are in relation to Tobago and it can levy on tourists and keep this revenue. They can also engage in off-shore banking.
The bill proposes that the Secretary for Finance would become the Corporation Sole for the island of Tobago.
The bill would also give the Tobago Legislature a number of Committees similar to the Parliament such as the Public Accounts Committee; Public Administration and Appropriation Committee and a number of other oversight committees to scrutinise the operations of the Tobago Island Government.
What Tobago wanted:
The power to borrow locally and internationally without resort to the Minister of Finance. It wanted an unhindered right to access the international market.
What the 2021 bill proposes:
The Tobago island government may lawfully collect, borrow, earn, through investments, monies which would go into a Tobago Fund. The bill allows the Tobago Executive Council to borrow for any purpose relevant to its functions and for the prudent management of its financial affairs and for the purpose of any investment approved by the council for any other purpose approved by the Tobago legislature.
The Minister of Finance’s approval is required for international borrowing. The Tobago island government can borrow locally without approval of the minister. However, with respect to international borrowing, because many international agencies require a sovereign guarantee when regions/states in a federal system borrow money, the bill states that the Minister of Finance’s sanction is required. An additional reason for this is that when a region/state defaults on such a loan, it affects the rating of the country as a whole with the liability eventually falling on the central government. However, the bill provides that the Tobago island government may lawfully collect, earn monies, through investments, which would go into a Tobago Fund.
What Tobago wanted:
Tobago stakeholders also wanted a separate and distinct Tobago Civil Service and a Tobago Service Commission. This Tobago Civil Service was to employ Tobagonians and the Tobago Service Commission was to govern the employment and recruitment of these persons.
What the bill proposes:
This proposal was not accepted. One of the issues that the JSC considered was the fact that there are many Tobagonians in the Trinidad and Tobago Public Service. The JSC also looked at the UK model in which there is a single public service for England and Scotland.
The bill however provides that the Premier of Tobago would have to be consulted (by the service commissions) before certain appointments are made to certain posts such as chief administrator, administrator, head of a department or division and chief professional adviser.