Big gun bust at Piarco

High-powered guns

Contraband: High-powered guns, ammunition and equipment were found by police and Customs during a raid at a bond at Piarco International Airport on Thursday night.

Police and Customs made a major discovery of high-powered guns, ammunition and equipment during a raid at a bond at Piarco International Airport on Thursday night.

Police said sometime around March 15, they received information from their international partners to be on the lookout for arms and ammunition entering Trinidad and Tobago.

On Tuesday, further information was received and a package was ­identified at the bond.

On Thursday, an operation was carried out at the bond, involving officers of the Customs and Excise Division, the Special Investigations Unit and the TTPS Crime Scene Unit.

During the search of the package, the team discovered a large quantity of high-powered weapons, pistols, an assortment of ammunition, police ­sirens, police blue lights, bullet-proof vests and magazine holders.

