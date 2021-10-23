Big increase in police contract payouts from 2016 to 2022

Fourteen days.

That is the length of time residents of San Francique, Penal, are giving the Government to respond to their cries for better roads, pipe-borne water and for dealing with flooding.

Or the State will face major protest action.

The residents staged a placard protest at Pluck Road yesterday, calling on Minister of Works and Transport Rohan Sinanan to commence work on a landslide they say is threatening their homes and livelihoods.