Big increase in police contract payouts from 2016 to 2022

Spending by the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service on contracts, fees and development programmes for the period 2016-2022 shows a significant increase during the past three years.
Contract employment in 2016 stood at $1,658,925; in 2017 it was $57,330,076; 2018 saw a dip by $3 million to $54,106,522.
In 2019, contract employment rose by $10 million to $63,248,063.
In 2020, there was another $10 million increase (2020-$73,571,120) and revised estimates for 2021 are $88,804,000.
While Section 22 (3) of the Police Service Act allows for the Commissioner of Police to engage people on contract, there is no absolute power, a framework or parameters guiding the use of such authority.
Offer letters expressly stated there will be no gratuity upon the conclusion of the contract.
This clause is not normal for contract employees and essentially means that the Chief Personnel Officer (CPO) and Comptroller of Accounts will at no point be involved in the process to offer any oversight.
The Sunday Express has found that within ministries, the line minister approves the minute for employment of persons on contract, following a transparent selection process which includes advertising the position. However, the terms and conditions are determined by the CPO and later agreed upon by the minister when the post is not a standardised one.
In the public sector, the CPO is the authority that determines terms and conditions of contract and other employees.
This allows for consistency and oversight in wage structures.
Following are several positions created over the last three years in the TTPS:
1. The person appointed a senior executive manager served in the Defence Force alongside Gary Griffith.
The portfolio puts him on the same level as Deputy Commissioner of Police.
Initially COP Minute #57 dated 29.08.18 stated the person was granted a two-year contract with effect from 03/09/18 to 02/09/20.
At the time he received a monthly salary of $25,000; duty allowance $2,100 and transport allowance $1,900.
But a copy of the signed contract showed his position being effective from December 7, 2018.
Despite the initial contract still in effect, on September 3, 2019, the salary was increased to $36,000.
The initial contract, though still effective, saw this person receiving another contract, this time for one year effective October 1, 2019, to September 2, 2020.
Apart from the pumped-up salary, he received increases in travelling ($2,500) and was given a $2,000 special allowance.
His duty allowance remained at $2,100.
On September 3, 2020, a two-year contract was approved for him.
2. This position was a senior one in the legal department.
By COP Minute #125, dated 31/12/18, the official received a two-year contract with effect from “01/02/19-31/01/21” to the post.
Also stipulated at the time was a salary of $25,000 and travelling allowance of $2,500.
By contract dated February 19, 2020, the position was terminated and another created with a bigger salary and allowances.
The two-year contract is from February 27, 2020, to February 26, 2022.
The official’s monthly remuneration rose to: salary $29,500; transport $2,500; duty allowance $2,000; special allowance $5,000 and professional $3,000.
3. This position of a strategic and technical consultant.
The initial portfolio was that of strategic adviser to Gary Griffith, and the consultant was being paid a monthly salary of $29,500 plus out-of-pocket expenses.
Documents revealed from September 18, 2018, the consultant was given a six-month contract.
His second term contract with a new title was for three months, effective March 18, 2019.
However, his monthly salary catapulted to $39,500, plus out-of-pocket expenses.
A third renewal of the contract was effective from July 29, 2019, for three months, with the same salary and out-of-pocket expense.
The fourth renewal was effective April 3, 2020, for one year, but despite the official retaining his position and remuneration structure, a fifth unsigned contract effective March 31, 2021, for six months was issued.
That contact ended last month.
4. A former analyst within the Office of the Prime Minister, this official’s academic background is in sociology and international relations, and currently holds a position in planning research and projects in the TTPS.
The position was not advertised.
The initial two-year contract became effective on November 7, 2018, with monthly remuneration at $26,100; transportation $2,100 and duty allowance $1,800.
Effective November 6, 2020, the official received a two-year contract with a jump in salary to $29,000, while both duty and transport allowances remained the same.
5. This official was given the unadvertised position of a senior manager in the Corporate Communications Unit.
His initial contract was for two years effective November 18, 2019.
His perks included a base salary of $22,000 and transport allowance of $1,500.
Midway into his initial contract, a new one was drawn, pumping his salary up to $28,000; transport $2,100 and a duty allowance of $1,500 added.
6. The position of an events co-ordinator was not advertised.
On December 1, 2020, this person was given a six-month contract with a base salary of $22,300; transport $1,500; duty $1,200 and telephone $500.
A second term one-year contract became effective on May 13, 2020, and on May 25, 2021, the official was given a two-year contract.
Responsibilities mirrored that of the other event co-ordinators with the exception of responsibility for the overall engagement of the corporate sector for the I Support Our Services Unit and for other activities involving public partnerships with non-governmental organisations, professional associations and civil society groups.
7. A radio personality holds a senior position in the Audio Visual Department.
This post was not advertised.
He was given a two-year contract, effective September 30, 2020, with an expiration date of July 29, 2022.
The base salary is $22,000 with allowances of transport and duty—$1,500 and $1,200 respectively.
8. A businessman and civilian is employed as a consultant in the Firearm and Ammunition Audit Implementation and Retraining Services department.
The initial contract was for six months from December 12, 2019.
He was then given a two-year contract, effective September 14, 2020.
His monthly base salary is $26,000.
His duties are to reorganise Police Armoury in a manner conducive to supply chain operations; manage the retraining of TTPS officers; streamline and standardise electronic records of firearms and ammunition; and prepare annual marksmanship retraining of TTPS police officers.
9. A consultant in technical firearms training and technical range management recently acquired property from Caroni Lands to establish a shooting range in Gran Couva.
His six-month contract was signed on September 1, 2021.
He receives a salary of $18,000.
According to his contract, his duties are to conduct a comprehensive audit of all civilian indoor and outdoor ranges in T&T to ensure compliance with international best practices; complete site inspection of various indoor/outdoor range facilities and makes recommendations to the Commissioner for improvements, continuation or temporary or permanent closure due to excessive safety or security concerns; recommend to the Commissioner guidelines on the criteria for firearms instructors and their continued certification process and assist in the roll-out of amended policies and procedures as directed by the Commissioner.
10. A Facebook blogger was retained and given a six-month contract, effective December 6, 2020, for consultant-media management services.
A second six-month contract effective June 18, 2021, was also issued.
The person receives a monthly salary of $20,000 and his duties are to provide timely social network reports as may be pertinent to the TTPS; observe all protocols, engage in activities that disrupt misinformation against the TTPS and the Commissioner, and replace as required through agents and intermediaries proper and accurate information so as to give the viewing public access to correct information at all times; manage and influence trending stories through its social media management.