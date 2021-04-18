Big jump in Covid cases

Trinidad and Tobago has recorded the third highest number of Covid-19 cases since the start of the pandemic in March last year.
In its Covid-19 update yesterday, the Ministry of Health reported 134 new cases of the virus and three additional deaths, bringing total active cases of the virus to 847 and deaths to date to 153.
The ministry said the three additional deaths were elderly men with comorbidities.
T&T’s highest number of Covid-19 cases was recorded on September 18 last year - 217 cases.
The second highest number of cases was recorded on September 19 - 202 cases
For the month so far, T&T has seen 914 positive Covid-19 cases and 11 deaths.
To date, 8,940 cases of the virus have been recorded locally.
According to the ministry’s latest update, nine patients were discharged from public health facilities yesterday, while there were 23 more recovered community cases.
Eighty-five people are currently hospitalised.
Of the 52 positive patients at Couva Hospital, six are in the intensive care unit and four are in the high dependency unit.
Fourteen positive patients are at Caura Hospital and 19 are at the Scarborough Regional Hospital at Fort King George.
Seven positive patients are at The University of the West Indies Debe step-down facility.
At State quarantine facilities there are 288 patients while 623 people are in home self-isolation.
Of the 120,513 Covid-19 tests done so far, 56,567 were conducted at private facilities.
To date, 7,940 people have recovered from Covid-19.
Covid-19 cases in April:
April 1:
46 cases, 3 deaths
April 2: 44
April 3: 20
April 4: 42
April 5: 14
April 6: 22
April 7: 21
April 8: 41
April 9: 47
April 10:
59, 1 death
April 11: 22
April 12: 37
April 13: 70
April 14:
85 cases,
2 deaths
April 15:
82 cases,
2 deaths
April 16: 64
April 17: 64
April 18:
134 cases,
3 deaths