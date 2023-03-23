Big jump incomplaints

IN just one year, 1,028 reports of misconduct were made by members of the public against police officers to the Police Complaints Authority.
The complaints were made from October 2021 to September 2022. It was a “record-high number of initial reports and represented an increase of eight per cent and 31 per cent, respectively, when compared to the previous reporting periods of 2020/2021 and 2019/2020”, according to Director of the PCA David West, who gave a summary of the activities of the PCA in the foreword of the report.
The report was tabled in the House of Representatives yesterday. Of the 1,028 initial reports, 569 were categorised as complaints in accordance with the definition ascribed to the term “complaint” under Section 4 of the PCA Act.
West said the PCA referred 26 complaints to the Office of the DPP for consideration, while it referred 45 complaints to the Office of the Commissioner of Police for consideration to be given to several recommendations including the institution of prosecutorial, coronial and disciplinary proceedings. Legal counsel recommended the referral of four matters to both the Offices of the DPP and the Commissioner of Police.
West said 410 complaints were closed without a referral and with a decision to take no further action.
Notwithstanding, in respect of several of these closed matters, the Authority issued advice to the Office of the Commissioner of Police and the Police Service Commission pursuant to Section 21 (1) (d) of the PCA Act on ways in which serious police misconduct and police corruption may be eliminated. In total 28 pieces of advice were issued, he said.
The definition of a complaint under the Act includes an allegation of police corruption, serious police misconduct, the commission of a criminal offence by a police officer or the commission of a criminal offence by any other person, but involving a police officer.
Afro-Trinis main victims of police abuse
Most of the victims of police misconduct (232), or four out of every ten, were of African descent, while 114 victims, or one in every five victims, were of East Indian descent. The ethnicities of 149 victims, or 25 per cent of the total number of victims, were unknown at the time of compiling the report.
Most involved male victims, 65.35 per cent or seven out of every ten in the two consecutive reporting periods. Many of the victims were in the 36 to 40 age group, though the youngest victim was eight years and the oldest was 93 years old.
The average age was 39 and the most frequent ages were 35 and 36.
More complaints
against Central cops
Ninety-five complaints- the highest number recorded over the reporting period - involved police officers assigned to the Central Division, while the South-Western Division registered the fewest number of complaints at 29. The Chaguanas and Cunupia Police Stations recorded the highest number of complaints with a total of 23 and 21, respectively.
More than 50 per cent of the complaints were recorded from the Central, Northern (79 complaints), Southern (72 complaints) and Western Division (67 complaints). The largest increases in complaints, when compared to the previous reporting period, were recorded in the Western, Southern and North Eastern divisions (which received 46 complaints).
In the Port of Spain area, complaints involving police officers from the Besson Street Police Station (12 complaints) accounted for the highest number of complaints in both 2020/2021 and 2021/2022 periods. Complaints recorded in the St James Police Station increased from five in the previous reporting period to 25 in this reporting period.
Police officers assigned to the Arima, St Joseph, Arouca and La Horquetta Police Stations were the subject of 66 complaints, meaning that eight out of every ten complaints in the Northern Division involved officers from one of these police stations.
The La Horquetta Police Station doubled its recorded complaints from six to 12 between the periods 2020/2021 to 2021/2022.
The primary allegations of disciplinary offences made against police officers centred on “discreditable conduct” (333), “neglect of duty” (302) and unlawful or unnecessary exercise of authority (180); corrupt practices (39) and disobedience to Orders (70).
The allegations of criminal offences committed by police officers were assaults (70); other offences (93); murder (33); damage of property (28); larceny (24) firearm offences (17), sexual offences (11), fraud and corruption (11) and causing death by dangerous driving (1).
Most of the complaints involved one officer (242 of the 569) and one victim. 517 (out of the 569 complaints) involved one person, while 26 complaints involved two victims, 7 involved 3 victims and one involved 5 victims. In terms of the method of receipt of the complaint, 25 per cent of the complaints were made in person, 23 per cent via the PCA’s website, 16 per cent were via e-mail, 12 per cent were initiated by the PCA, 11 per cent by mobile app, seven per cent were hand delivered and six per cent were mailed in.
The PCA said 12 per cent of complaints it initiated on its own, with the majority coming from newspaper articles.
Of the 68 complaints initiated by the PCA, 91 per cent originated from newspaper articles, while sevn per cent (of five complaints) originated from social media, including Facebook content, while one complaint was initiated after receiving reports from the TTPS.
$19.19 million spent
In terms of expenditure, the PCA spent $19.19 million during the period under review.
It hired 11 new employees to fill vacancies in the investigations, records management and legal counsel, compliance and complaints units. The office of the Advocate Attorney, which appears on behalf of the PCA in matters which have been assessed as within the PCA’s remit, received 30 complaints between October 1, 2021 and September 30, 2022 for court monitoring. At the end of the reporting period, the AA was monitoring a total of 170 complaints inclusive of eight matters listed for the coroner’s inquest.
In addition, the coroner invited the PCA to be an interested party in five other inquests. West said while the number of initial reports increased significantly, the PCA’s complement of staff designated to assess initial reports and complaints was reduced due to various reasons. “However the quality and timelines were not compromised in the wake of these changes and increased pressures,” he said.
“The reporting period was one of remarkable achievements not only because of the volume of matters concluded by the PCA but also because of the accolades the PCA publicly received for its work in high profile matters. These outcomes were reported in the public domain through articles appearing in the print and social media,” he said.
West said the PCA also launched a new Records Management Unit (RMU) which pioneered a shift from a reliance on a paper intensive process to the digitalisation of its records. The RMU, apart from digitising records, maintains the integrity and quality control of records, modernising the evidence capture process, relieving investigation officers of time-intensive administrative duties and keeping information centralised and accessible to authorised users at all times.