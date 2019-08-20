When a fight broke out involving a little person and two men in San Fernando last Saturday night, the witnesses to the beating pulled out cell phones and turned into television videographers.
Not a single person intervened, said ASP Roger Alexander, who played one of the videos posted to social media, during the Beyond the Tape show on TV6 on Monday.
Alexander said: Everybody phone was out but not a man move to say, aye, stop that.”
He said that the fight escalated to the point where "the man who was receiving the blows, his eye popped out of his head”.
Alexander said that one of the cell phone videographers was complaining that others were blocking his shot of the beating in progress.
“All of a sudden, everybody working TV6. They want people to behave this way so they can get likes on Facebook” said Alexander.
Investigators in San Fernando confirmed that the man suffered a severe injury to the eye, among other wounds.
The 33-year-old man, who is being treated at hospital, was struck repeatedly with a wheel spanner until his left eye was dislodged from the socket, police said.
Police said the man was liming at a bar along Coffee Street when he was involved in an altercation.
A third man intervened and began pounding the victim which a wheel spanner.
In a video posted to social media, dozens of people were seen standing around with cellphones in hand.
Police are in search of suspects and witnesses.
Suspects involved in the beating could be charged with wounding with intent or attempted murder, depending on the severity of the injuries.