Big turnout for Kisseh’s funeral

The mother of Kisseh Lendor, a 37-year-old mechanic, who was killed in Chaguanas by CID officers two weeks ago, on Monday called for the community to pray for police officers.
Earline Lendor said, “Carenage people have love and unity. We can get together, take a day or two days, and come together to pray for our village. Our village needs prayers, the devil is destroying family life. We have to pray for our families, and we have to pray for the police officers.”
She was speaking at her son’s funeral, which was held at the Carenage Community Complex Basketball Court.
There was a large turnout for the celebration of his life. Similarly, a peace vigil, held two Saturdays ago, brought several hundred in the community together to stand in solidarity with the Lendor family.
Lendor was killed in Chaguanas by CID officers who were following up on reports of a robbery at a grocery on Freedom Street Extension, Enterprise, around 6.15 p.m. two weeks ago.
His family has classified the killing as murder. The Police Complaints Authority (PCA) has launched an investigation into the killing.
In his eulogy, Kisseh Lendor’s brother, Coast Guard officer Akhenaton Lendor, said his brother’s death was not in vain.
He said families whose loved ones were killed by police in similar circumstances, have now found the courage to pursue their police complaints. “Families with loved ones who have died in a similar manner are re-opening their cases. They are reaching out to us. Innocent police killings must end with my brother,” he said.
‘Carenage must unite’
Akhenaton Lendor urged the community to stay united and to live in peace. “My brother’s death has united the people of Carenage, and this is why I have the strength that I have today. “I applaud you all for giving my family this level of support. The support from the community gave my family the strength we needed to face this.
“I grew up in Carenage, and I have never seen the unity and support that we saw when my brother died. Don’t let this unity stop here; continue with it, and let us live in peace with each other like brothers and sisters,” he said.
Kisseh Lendor was remembered as joyful and the life of the party. “My brother lived with happiness and joy. “This is why we are not here to moan about his death because he was always happy. Even when he was quarrelling, there was an opportunity to laugh, and we will all end up laughing because that was the type of person he was,” his brother said.
Pastor Michael Bratwaite gave the homily and called on those present to give their lives to Jesus Christ before it was too late. He said that Lendor’s death was a message to those who loved him.
“Though there are some things I don’t understand and I don’t have answers for what happened to Kisseh, and we don’t know why God allowed Kisseh’s death, there has been a coming together of people and a community, and perhaps you need to make some choices that would be in your future destiny’s interest.
“Today I want to imagine that if Kisseh had a message to you, he would tell you that there is a heaven and there is a hell, and you should choose God. In all the doubts and all the uncertainty about life, God, heaven, hell, and religion, what Kisseh would say to you is to trust God. God is real, heaven is real, and live for Christ,” Brathwaite said.