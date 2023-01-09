‘Bigger and better’ Tobago Jazz is back

TOBAGO JAZZ 2023 is on.

In fact, the upcoming edition of the Tobago Jazz Experience, usually held in April, is promising to be bigger and better.

Tobago Festivals Commission chief executive officer John Arnold is promising the festival will return with a bang and talks are being held with international acts.

“We are in the planning stages and preparing for it (Tobago Jazz Experience). The negotiations are really in the space right now. Talks are taking place with international acts and those talks have been ongoing for a while now, definitely,” Arnold said on Friday.

He said the return of the Tobago Jazz Experience, following the Covid-19 pandemic, coincides with the thrust to bring visitors back to the island.

“Why we have these festivals is to bring people to the island. It’s about tourism, attracting people, having a reason to come here, and to enjoy all the niche advantages we have,” Arnold said.

As for the availability of flights, he said discussions would continue with Caribbean Airlines (CAL).

“You have to have all these partners and stakeholders involved, so transportation to the island becomes a key, key element in planning the festival, any festival...those meetings would continue, both with the Port and with CAL,” Arnold said.

With regard to Carnival 2023, approximately $9 million is the budget for the February staging of the Tobago leg of the “greatest show on Earth”.

“And that $9 million is supposed to take care of TUCO, mas, pan, also dealing with the other elements like the THA Pan Champs, etc. We met with stakeholders and the aim is to have the mother of all Carnivals under this umbrella Trinidad and Tobago,” Arnold said.

Asked whether this is a waste of money following Tobago Carnival in October 2022, when approximately $13 million was spent by the Tobago House of Assembly (THA), Arnold said the idea is all about revamping tourism in Tobago.

“I never see waste of money, once the objectives are clearly defined. The fact that we want to have events that bring visitors to the island, events that allow for showcase of our indigenous talent, events that afford spin-off for the industries that operate in the business sector and so on. So those would be some of the objectives that I would be interested in,” he said.

