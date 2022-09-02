‘Bigger, louder than before’

Though thousands of citizens enjoyed fireworks displays in celebration of Trinidad and Tobago’s 60th Independence anniversary on Wednesday night, many people and animals throughout the country were also negatively affected as a result of the fireworks.
Speaking to the Express via phone yesterday, founder of Animals 360 Roger Marshall said, “The fireworks were bigger and louder than ever before. It was insane. We had reports of the one on San Fernando Hill. It was impacting people and animals as far as Debe.
“We even had persons measure the decibels of the loudness in Marabella. So, that alone tells us that under the legislation where they (Law Reform Commission) had recommended a half-mile radius, it needs to be two miles and we need to even consider further. It all depends on the level of noise of each explosive.”
Also speaking to the Express yesterday, Animals Alive president Kathryn Cleghorn said, “It was terrible, horrendous. Exactly as we thought. It lasted for half hour, but it felt like we were in a war zone. The animals were traumatised.
“As a result, one of my dogs had to go to the vet today, another refused to eat all day. I also got a lot of calls from persons today, asking if we received their pets at the shelter because a lot of pets also ran away because the noise sends them crazy. So, a lot of persons lost their pets as a result.”
She added that people were calling from areas including Marabella, Vistabella, Gulf City, Palmiste and Debe.
Both organisations joined many others at a public consultation with Minister in the Office of the Attorney General and Ministry of Legal Affairs Renuka Sagramsingh-Sooklal and the ministry’s law reform commission last week Thursday, where the consensus of these organisations was to stop the sale and use of fireworks to the public.
Traumatised animals
At the consultation, welfare officer at the Emperor Valley Zoo Kimberley Howai reminded the legal team the last display of fireworks on Independence night in 2019 resulted in the death of many animals at the zoo, including a kangaroo.
As such, she made a recommendation for fireworks to be discharged at least a two-mile distance from zoos, hospitals, nature reserves, homes for the elderly and parks.
However, this year, it appeared as though the fireworks presentation was moved even closer to the zoo than before.
She said this year’s launch site was roughly 0.3 miles from the zoo’s compound, which could have resulted in more danger to the animals this time around.
Posting to her social media on Monday, Howai continued pleading with authorities to not move forward with the fireworks presentation for Independence at such a close distance.
Howai said, “As the welfare officer at the Emperor Valley Zoo and a concerned resident of Lady Chancellor Road, I am continuing my appeal to not have fireworks displays be done in close proximity to the zoo’s compound.
“To my horror and dismay this morning, I have come to see that the fireworks display carded for Independence Day has in fact been moved closer to the zoo rather than further away. The launch site has been set up in the Queen’s Park Savannah obliquely opposite to the residence of the President. I am asking for the display to be moved, out of concern for the welfare of the animals at the Emperor Valley Zoo and those in the surrounding area.”
She said even though a lot of effort is made in having staff there in the past to help keep the animals calm, this measure can only go so far, as there had been instances of animals becoming startled, running into barriers and being injured.
“The animals both at the zoo and in the area are traumatised after such a fireworks display. Many animals can die from stress-related issues; we have found numerous injured or dead animals in the area surrounding the zoo, as these animals have made their home here,” she said.
Howai said the Environmental Management Authority (EMA) has publicly shared its recommendation that “there be a ban on traditional noise-producing fireworks”. And as such the EMA would no longer be accepting Noise Variation Applications for the use of fireworks.
Efforts made to contact Howai yesterday were futile.
When the Express contacted the Emperor Valley Zoo, an employee said they were unable to state how many animals were affected at the time.