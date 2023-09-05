The bill for the Commission of Enquiry (CoE) into the Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd diving tragedy continues to balloon with $6.4 million paid by Paria in legal fees, bringing the amount expended so far to over $21 million.
In July, 2023 the Sunday Express exclusively reported that the Office of the Prime Minister has spent close to $15 million ($14,538,511.40) on the CoE.
Of that figure, over $10 million in legal fees were accrued, the lion’s share going to CoE chairman Jerome Lynch KC ($3.4 million), senior counsel Ramesh Lawrence Maharaj ($3.2 million) and junior counsel ($2.2 million).
The information was obtained via a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request dated April 24, 2023, to the Office of the Prime Minister (OPM) from attorney Vishaal Siewsaran of former attorney general Anand Ramlogan’s Freedom Law Chambers.
Another FOIA was submitted by Freedom Chambers, this time to Paria Fuel Trading Company, requesting the sum of money expended on the CoE.
By letter dated August 17, 2023 Johnson, Camacho and Singh attorneys at law responded to the request noting that the Enquiry is an ongoing matter which is presently engaging the team of attorneys acting on behalf of Paria—Gilbert Peterson SC, Gretel Baird, Thane Pierre, Jason Mootoo and Sebastian Peterson of Elidore Chambers.
They provided the sum expended as of July 2023—$6.4 million as follows:
August 2, 2022 (invoice date)
August 11, 2022 (date paid)
—$1,189,163.13
October 28, 2022 (invoice date)
November 10, 2022 ( date paid)
—$1,558,971.69
February 10, 2023 (invoice date)
February 22, 2023 (date paid)
— $1,724,845.78
March 20, 2023 (invoice date)
April 24, 2023 (date paid) —$1,987,752.13
Total Attorneys’ fees to date $6,460,732.73.
Background
The CoE was launched following the February 25, 2022 death of four LMCS divers.
On that day, five LMCS divers—Kazim Ali Jnr, 36; Fyzal Kurban, 57; Yusuf Henry, 31, Rishi Nagassar, 48, and Christopher Boodram, 38, were conducting maintenance works on a pipeline owned by Paria Fuel Trading Company Ltd when they were sucked into the pipeline and four of them died. Boodram is the sole survivor.
Last month, Maharaj issued a media release stating that both he and Lynch will be providing the media with a written report to the public with the details of the professional services rendered to the CoE at all stages with full explanations for fees requisitioned for those professional services. This has not yet been done.
The Commission’s final report was originally supposed to be submitted to the President in May but in a statement on May 5, 2023, the Commission disclosed that it had requested an extension until August 31.
Last week, the Commission issued a media release disclosing that Lynch had written to President Christine Kangaloo requesting more time—until November 30, 2023—for the Commission to complete and submit its report.
Lynch is scheduled to host a virtual news conference tomorrow at 10 a.m. to answer questions from the media with respect to the extension of time for the completion of the report.
The first FOI
In response to the first FOI, permanent secretary in the Office of the Prime Minister Maurice Suite provided partial information with respect to the expenditure for the CoE.
The FOI had requested a statement of all legal and/or consultancy and/or other fees paid to date in connection with the CoE into the Paria diving incident, identifying the names of the person/entity to whom the payment was made, the amount of money paid and whether any further sums are outstanding for unpaid invoices.
The PS provided some information on the expenditure but did not give a detailed breakdown, stating that pursuant to Section (30)1 of the act, personal information is exempt from release.
He stated that it was imperative to protect personal financial information in light of the ongoing crime situation which could result in payees being targeted.
Former AG Ramlogan had issued a pre-action protocol letter threatening to haul the Office of the Prime Minister before the courts for citing the high crime rate in this country for its failure to provide a detailed account of the expenditure for the Paria diving tragedy commission of enquiry.
In that letter, Ramlogan said:
“As you are aware, the children, wives and relatives of the men who tragically died inside that pipeline have not received one red cent from your government to date. In fact, it is a matter of public record that when they asked for assistance with legal fees so that they can secure independent legal representation, you rudely told them to go by the Legal Aid,” Ramlogan stated.
Boodram and the families of the deceased divers had told the Express that is was disappointing that millions have been expended by the State and they continue to struggle to survive without any financial assistance.