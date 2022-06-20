Bin trouble in Carenage

A Carenage resident has claimed that she’s the subject of victimisation by the Diego Martin Regional Corporation (DMRC), over her objections to a commercial garbage bin located directly opposite her home.
Norma Edwards, of Upper Haig Street, told the Express that despite the intervention of the Ombudsman, whom she has written on numerous occasions, the DMRC has refused to have the bin relocated, which has been a bone of contention for well over ten years.
“People from all over the place coming right here and dump their garbage. If they break down house, they’re bring everything here. They’re dumping their old fish and old chicken and everything else, including dead dogs and other dead animals,” Edwards said.
Noting that on any given day people with trucks and cars can be seen dumping their garbage in the bin, Edwards said some residents have become extremely frustrated over the situation because the bin has led to an infestation of rats, and when they poison the rats they then have to deal with the smell of the dead rats, as well as the stench of the bin.
“We’re forced to close up our homes to avoid the stench but each time the wind blows, the smell comes through whatever little air spaces there are and engulfs the entire house,” said Edwards.
She added that she also has to keep cleaning on a daily basis because the stench brings flies along with it.
“Another issue with the bin is that when it’s full, people place their garbage on the ground around it and when rain falls, all the garbage on the ground is swept away into the ravine and eventually ends up on the Western Main Road, contributing to the flooding of the roadway.”
Stating that she’s aware that every community is supposed to have a bin so that residents can have access to their own garbage disposal facility, Edwards added that there was a bin higher up the street but the residents didn’t want it there so they burned it and threw it in the ravine, which led to the Corporation placing the commercial bin opposite her to facilitate everybody all over Carenage.
According to Edwards, Chaguaramas/Point Cumana councillor Akeliah Glasgow asked her (Edwards’) husband and her son if they wanted the bin moved, because other people were saying they didn’t want it moved, and they both told her yes, because it’s not affecting other people in the manner it is affecting them.
She said they were able to have the bin moved some years ago but in the middle of the night when it was raining they came and put it back there.
“Do you think it’s easy to be dealing with this? It is so ridiculous. My husband and I have served this country well and now that we’re retired, why we can’t live in peace and smell something good? Why we have to keep smelling rotting animals,” Edwards questioned.
Noting that her husband can no longer assist in dealing with the issue since suffering a stroke, she said she has reached her breaking point where the matter is concerned.
“This is not good. It’s not right. We worked hard to build our home. We served this country,” she said.
When contacted on Friday, Glasgow, who’s also vice-chairman of the DMRC, confirmed that they have received a number of complaints from Edwards, but gave a different view on the situation.
“I conducted a survey with residents within close proximity to the bin and they were asked if they disposed their garbage at the said bin, if they were satisfied with the collection service, and if they wanted the bin relocated.”
According to Glasgow, all the respondents said they did not want the bin removed, including Edwards’ husband and son.
“I have her husband’s and son’s signature on the survey as well. The only person I didn’t get a response from on the day I conducted the survey was her. I would have liked to have her signature where she stated she’s in favour of the bin being moved, for the purpose of the ratio of those in favour and those against.
“She didn’t sign it, so it ended with 100 per cent of the persons who answered the questions and signed the document being in favour of the bin remaining there,” Glasgow said.
She added: “I’m not trying to be unjust, I’m just trying to serve my burgesses and if my burgesses are saying they want the bin to remain where it is… If when I had done my survey, the residents in that environ had indicated they wanted the bin moved, I would have done everything in my power to have it moved, but that is not the data I collected.”
Glasgow noted that the matter was also debated at the DMRC’s council meeting and, based on advice from the Corporation’s health inspectors, a decision was taken to not have the bin relocated.
Stating that the impasse with Edwards has been going on long before she became councillor for the electoral district, Glasgow said no one wants a garbage bin near their home, but the residents, apart from Edwards, understand the bin needs to be placed somewhere.
“She does not want the bin in front her home. She wants us to put it at the top of the hill, but what she’s asking is for old people, mothers and children to climb a hill to access a garbage disposal unit.
“Moving the bin would be asking people on the flat to climb the hill, when it’s easier to come down, and would be an injustice to the residents,” Glasgow said.
Glasgow supplied the Express with a copy of the survey which was conducted in July last year. The result revealed that some 59 residents said they did not want the bin moved, but did not see responses from Edwards’ husband and son.
When questioned about that omission, Glasgow said part of the survey was submitted with other documents to the council, to substantiate Edwards’ husband and son’s position.
She said bearing in mind that people can have a change of heart, she intends to do the survey again.