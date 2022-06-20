Bin trouble in Carenage

THE Emancipation Support Committee (ESC) has unveiled its Yoruba Village Monument, in tribute to the Yoruba Village Community and its rich heritage.

The monument, located at Yoruba Square in East Port of Spain, was unveiled during the Yoruba drum festival held on Saturday.

During the 19th century, East Port of Spain was known as Yoruba Village, or Yoruba Town, due to the large number of Yoruba-speaking people.