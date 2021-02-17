Anglican Bishop Rev Claude Berkley says men should use the Lenten period to reflect upon their treatment of women, and gender-based violence.
He also said the population should examine the issues of “corruption, lawlessness, low productivity, and rebellion”.
“We have much to repent for as a nation and as a people,” Berkley said yesterday (Ash Wednesday), in an interview with the Express.
The Lenten period symbolises a 40-day period of penitential preparation for Easter. Ashes made from burnt palms are shaped in the form of crosses on the foreheads of the congregation.
People usually abstain from meat or vices, including alcohol, smoking and wanton sexual pleasure, and instead focus on prayer, alms and fasting to draw closer to God.
Berkley said he felt “distraught” and “deeply saddened at the death of Arima resident Andrea Bharatt”.
Bharatt, a 23-year-old clerk at the Arima Magistrates’ Court, was found dead in the Heights of Aripo on February 4.
She was kidnapped on January 29. Her death led to a national outpouring of grief and vigils.
“We need to look at issues of crime and violence, especially gender-based violence. Men need to examine themselves and review their treatment of women. The tragic deaths of Andrea and Ashanti Riley (San Juan resident) have revealed the ugly side of our society’s impatient duplicity and wickedness,” Berkley said.
“Today marks the beginning of the Lenten season, a time of deep spiritual and moral reflection. Repentance should lead us to self-respect, respect for the other person and a renewed spirit of love. Repentance should not prevent us from disunity, infighting and hatred for each other.
“At the end of this spiritual journey, we should emerge with a new commitment to love, unity, progress and peace. May God bless us in this undertaking.”
Much to repent for
Making a call for repentance, Berkley said while repentance is a year-round activity, this season is a time of emphasis and preparation for the glorious experience of the new life which Easter brings.
“We are inviting the Christian community, and all others alike, to engage in spiritual exercises which would highlight the experience. We have much to repent for as a nation and as a people,” he said.
Imploring people to develop their fullest potential, Berkley said: “God has blessed us with a beautiful country. We are talented and exciting people. We have the potential to accomplish much.”
Quizzed about his Lenten sacrifice, Berkley said: “I intend to do more for poor, vulnerable and marginalised people. I have some families I have been assisting. I want to add some more families to my already long list. We have to be our brothers’ keepers.”