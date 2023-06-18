Bitterness, despair

IF “change” should occur at the local government polls on August 14, the people also demand changes in municipal services as extreme dissatisfaction was expressed by all but two people from Valencia to Sangre Grande to Cumuto last week.
As the Sunday Express continues its series seeking people’s views on the delivery of services by their respective corporations, ahead of the August 14 election, communities within these districts, and including parts of Wallerfield, said they were very unhappy with the performance of the United National Congress (UNC)-controlled Sangre Grande Regional Corporation.
Sentiments were especially bitter in the commercial heart of “Grande” where proprietors operate.
Some said they may not vote while several people said they plan to exercise their franchise, but...they’ll be expecting political promises to be kept.
Several said they felt the UNC currently possesses a “tenuous hold” on the Sangre Grande Corporation, and accused some members of “playing political games”.
One well-known businessman who did not want to be named said many private citizens have spent money to solve aesthetic and other issues that should have been addressed by the corporation as “Grande is bigger than the PNM (People’s National Movement) and the UNC, we have Grande pride”.
“It’s a game, in some cases. Some things have been done, but nothing like what the people are entitled to expect for the money being spent,” he said.
“This has to stop, and if you are in power in a corporation, do the work. This is a game to blame the system and the funding and the present Government.”
He added that at present, “all or many are to blame”, and said Sangre Grande has “made its own efforts to sustain itself”.
In addition, several business owners said they would pay their property tax because they “felt forced” but were unhappy about the measure, citing transparency concerns.
Those who spoke said they planned to be especially vigilant of municipal services if the Government were to implement its proposed property tax by the end of 2023.
Most said they planned not to pay, but several said “render unto Caesar what is Caesar’s”, however, the people said they were concerned about paying more taxes without receiving benefits.
Grimy town
In the Sangre Grande shopping centre, vendors and store owners alike complained that the town had become “dingy” and “run-down”, including a corporation-run vendors’ mall at the heart, Shops of Cunapo.
Several said the streets were once cleaner and “brighter” as street lights along some stretches were not working, but they were grateful for the Sangre Grande Police Station, located at the edge of the main shopping area.
They called for traffic plans to be further upgraded, and that a number of derelict State-owned buildings and any such private properties be either renovated or replaced.
Many noted that the town is a popular stop for food, drinks and even shopping as visitors to Mayaro make the most of their road trips, and said they were ashamed at its increasingly grimy appearance.
Farmer Biondi Jattan, who sometimes sells at bargain prices in the centre of Sangre Grande, called the environment “disgraceful” and questioned the corporation’s use of its funding.
He said the community of Coalmine where he lived and farmed was “disgusted” by the overall lack of attention to cleanliness, grooming of the trees and drains, and general development.
Jattan pointed to the vendors’ mall after assisting one tenant with a portable generator that the business depends on as there was no electricity most of the time.
The facility appeared run-down and was mostly unoccupied, with garbage piling to the back, no running water and no working bathrooms.
The tenants depended on the kindness of nearby businesses for some facilities, but the vendors said they paid their rent.
Vendors using the corporation’s mall and other businesses said their cost of living and operating would be impacted by the property tax, but they felt they hadn’t received their money’s worth so far.
Jattan and others said domestic and international tourists consistently “passed through Grande”, stopping for its well-known variety of fried chicken, among other attractions.
Street flooding was reported on Picton Road and in Vega while some flooding also occurred on the Sangre Grande Main Road after rains, which last year entered some businesses.
“And this is the heart of Grande,” Jattan said.
Clothing, food and cosmetics vendors agreed and called on the corporation to “stop playing games”.
“We are tired of hearing one thing from the Government and another from the corporation,” clothing vendor Celeste Thomas said. “The corporation is saying no funding, no equipment, and the Government is saying they have their money.”
She said many streets off Grande’s centre were in poor condition, some people experienced problems with water supplies and that flooding was increasing.
Thomas was among those saying that during the last election campaign season, promises were made that the town would be upgraded, more spaces would be developed and that “people would have the opportunity to make money”.
They claimed domestic tourism to Mayaro/Manzanilla was “not as before” due to public fears that the roads were unstable, especially during the rainy season.
“People real suffered during the pandemic, then the place opened back and, yes, there is some business, but Grande is not bustling as before,” Thomas said.
Sangre Chiquito resident and vendor Alison James complained that she expected to do better business in the heart of Grande. Her fruit stall laden, including with locally grown dragon fruit and Manzanilla mangoes, James said street lighting in her area was terrible, as were the roads.
She said she did not feel financially prepared to pay the property tax this year, adding: “Hmm...things are really hard as it is right now. To come and have to find more money, boy...I really not ready for that.”
No one to vote for
Public relations officer for the Brooklyn Community Council Andrew Rodney called on the municipalities to engage with communities and to not allow burgesses to suffer as a result of political discord.
Asked if he planned to vote, Rodney said: “Vote for who?”
He said following changes to the electoral boundaries, his property now fell under the Mayaro/Rio Claro Regional Corporation and the area was, like many, currently without representation following the Privy Council ruling.
He said he paid taxes already and lived in “my property”, had no plans to pay property tax at the end of the year, and added:
“We are already paying ghost tax.... I am fixing my drain, paying someone to clean the drain outside my property...what am I paying tax for?”
Rodney asked “what is being put in place for future generations” and called local leaders “visionless”. He said plans that were being put in place in 2023 were “long-time thing”.
He further said that the population was “being silent” about bad services at all levels of Government and that “silence is consent”.
He noted the Brooklyn Recreation Ground and said the facility has been without lights for over 15 years, and its driveway was paved just under a month ago as the possibility of the local government election was in the air.
Rodney said there were communities that also suffered when politicians believed that “you didn’t vote for us”, and called for an end to that practice.
He noted that former national cricketer Stacy-Ann King hailed from Brooklyn, and said opportunities for sport and entrepreneurship were not being created in the country.
Young people deprived
Resident Kelshall Quildon, 38, also complained that the recreation grounds and facilities were being dominated by a group from outside the area, saying:
“We are not selfish but...the cricket and the use of the grounds had nothing to do with Brooklyn.”
He said young people in the area were being deprived and the grounds house was being monopolised, but “if the youths in the area want to play some football, it’s a problem”.
Quildon and Rodney said there was no crime problem in the area as “we live differently” and “there are no gangs inside here”.
Both however called on the Government to use local government reform to create employment and sustainable living, saying too many young people were being left “directionless”.
A different view was given just across the street where the environment was better kept, and assistant shopkeeper Orson Hall felt the corporation’s service had been reasonable so far.
A Brooklyn resident, he said some areas were better kept and there were those with different views, but he was willing to give a reformed local government system a chance.
He said if the property tax were implemented and people felt after some time that the municipal services had not changed accordingly, they should speak up.
He agreed however that more employment should be created through local government, and said corruption in the system should be rooted out.
Asked if he planned to pay his property tax if the measure is implemented at the end of the year, Hall said:
“Yes, no problem, if we are getting the service.”
Cumuto “irie” but expectant
Life in parts of Wallerfield, on the cusp of Cumuto, was described as “independent” and “sustainable” as the Sunday Express also spoke with some people who said they have chosen to “live off the grid”.
Among them was 60-year-old David Jackson, who said he had decided to claim his patrimony and was cultivating bodi, baigan and peppers, among other crops, when the Sunday Express visited.
Jackson was emotional at one point, clutching his three-year-old grandson, Kairos Weekes, and asking: “What will there be for him?”
Jackson spoke at length about his fears that Trinidad and Tobago would have no opportunities for people like his grandson, and vowed that he wished to “return to Africa”.
Jackson said he had grown weary of seeking “peace and prosperity” in T&T, and moaned that “this country has nothing for me”.
He scoffed at regional corporations, saying people in the area mostly maintained their properties, and while he believed in some responsibility for citizens and home owners, governments and its agencies had not done enough for national development.
Further, Jackson said he was “so disappointed” with T&T that he was “ready to answer the phone, answer the call to the revolution”.
“I am ready to die for my country and that is the level of sacrifice that is needed to turn us around,” Jackson said, hugging Kairos and pointing to his legacy.
Along the Cumuto Main Road, others joined Jackson in dismissing the local government election, saying they “take care of ourselves”.
They also asked how much taxpayers’ dollars had been spent on large and specialist government projects, including the Tamana InTech Park, and said sustainable work which was promised never materialised.
A different view was expressed by clothing retailer Dillon Ali, 24, who said he believed the corporation wad doing a reasonable amount to keep the environment clean.
Ali, who has a tented store at the Wallerfield/Cumuto junction of the Churchill-Roosevelt Highway and locations including Arima, said business was “good” and he was satisfied with municipal services in his area and in Wallerfield.
Further in Cumuto, resident Sharon Motilal complained that the Cumuto Main Road was in a deplorable condition since the last local government election in 2019, but repairs had started just over a fortnight ago.
Motilal was among those saying they would not accept “election work” as “nothing” was done in between the polling seasons.