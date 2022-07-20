Eight police officers have appeared before a Port of Spain magistrate for the murders of Joel Jacob, 38; Noel Diamond, 46; and Israel Moses Clinton, 27.
The eight officers are Sgt Joseph Solomon, 44; Cpl Charles Budri, 55; PC Sherwin Baptiste, 41; PC Colin Furlonge, 39; PC Vaughn St Cyr, 39; PC Jameel Mohammed, 42; PC Sean Lord, 42; and PC Mark Lewis, 41.
All eight men were charged by Supt Wayne Abbott and appeared before Senior Magistrate Brian Dabideen in the Port of Spain Magistrates’ Court around midday yesterday.
Seven of the officers appeared on one video link from the Besson Street Police Station, while PC Lord appeared on a video link with no location given.
Attorney Mario Merritt represented PC Lewis, while Attorney John Health represented Sean Lorde.
Senior Counsel Israel Khan and a team of attorneys including Ulric Skerritt, James Caruth, Thalia Brooks and Arissa Maharaj represented the other accused men.
After the charges were read, an application was made for the State to be given an additional week to provide the defence its summary evidence.
Merritt disapproved of the application, and requested that a formal objection of the extension of time be noted, as he said that within law, summary of evidence needed to be provided to the defence ‘immediately’ and that there were no special circumstances which would provide the “one-week delay”.
Summary of evidence
Khan SC informed the court that he was anxious for the summary of evidence to be provided to the defence as per his instructions, the incident took place while officers were executing their duty.
He also noted the charges against his clients for murder stated “together with other persons” and as such he questioned the prosecution whether this term meant that other persons were involved in the incident and would be charged, and whether the prosecution would disclose this information to the defence.
The prosecution responded that the instructions to charge the eight accused were given by the Director of Public Prosecutions Roger Gaspard on Monday night and they are unable to say at the time whether other persons would be charged.
The prosecution informed the court the summary of evidence would be provided at the earliest opportunity and it should be an extensive summary.
The issue of bail did not arise.
Solomon had 22 years of service, Budri had 34, Lord 19, Baptiste 19, Lewis 14, Furlonge 13, St Cyr 11, and Mohammed had nine.
Background
Joel Jacob, 38, also called Lion, Noel Diamond, 46, and Israel Moses Clinton, 27, were killed on June 27, 2020, in a confrontation with police in Morvant.
Their deaths sparked sporadic protests in several communities across Trinidad for almost three successive days.
Initial police reports claimed the men had opened fire on the officers first, and were killed in an exchange of fire.
However, CCTV footage that captured part of the incident was subsequently released, and the footage appeared to show a scenario that went against the claims of the officers involved—one of the main ones being that two of the men were seen holding their hands up when confronted by the officers just before they were shot at.
A total of 18 officers were involved in this incident, and the Express was told that as a result, charges could be laid against the other ten officers over the coming days.
It is believed these charges may include misbehaviour in public office and perverting the course of justice.
PCA probe
Pursuant to Section 26 of the Police Complaints Authority (PCA) Act Ch.15:05, the PCA had initiated several investigations into reports of police shootings, brutality and misconduct following the fatal shooting of the three men in Morvant.
In a release on July 1, the PCA noted that during one of these protests, Ornella Greaves, an expectant mother of five, left her home in Beetham Gardens to observe what was happening and was fatally shot by police gun fire.
Two other citizens reported they were shot while running for cover when the police began shooting during the protests, the PCA said.
Following its probe, the PCA advised that its findings and recommendations were sent to the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP) on June 30, 2022.