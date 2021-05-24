BLAME ANDREA VIGILS

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday singled out the candlelight vigils “organised and paid for by the UNC” which was “trying to exploit the death of Andrea Bharatt” as a major contributory factor in the spike in Covid infections.
He was at the time countering the Opposition Leader’s claim that it was the 50,000 persons who visited Tobago over the Easter period, on his (the Prime Minister’s) invitation, that resulted in the outbreak.
The candlelight vigils were mobilised in February and early March by businessman Inshan Ishmael and politician Phillip Alexander, with support from Crime Watch host Ian Alleyne.
The House of Representatives yesterday debated the motions to take note of the President’s statement giving the grounds for the state of emergency (SoE) and the motion to extend the SoE.
The Prime Minister dismissed as a distortion the Opposition Leader’s reference to the Minister of Works’ statement that approximately 50,000 visitors went to Tobago over Easter. The Prime Minister said the Works Minister never said 50,000 people travelled one way. He said the movement of persons was equally in both directions—from Trinidad to Tobago and from Tobago to Trinidad.
“They (the Opposition) want to say that the problem we are in today is because 50,000 people travelled to Tobago. That is not so. And they asking how we got here and for an investigation as to how we got here. Be careful what you ask for because you will get it,” he said.
“The only country that I know of in the Caribbean where in the middle of the pandemic the Opposition organised gatherings of people called vigils, thousands of people for a month, trying to exploit the death of Andrea Bharatt...What other gatherings took place in Trinidad during that period after we came out of February (when the Covid infection rate “had plateaued”).
What other Caribbean country you know that was fighting Covid alongside Trinidad and Tobago, that the Opposition paid for and organised night after night, thousands of people to do exactly what the virus wanted—which was to bring people together during a pandemic. Who organised that? It was organised by the UNC. They organised transport to bring people to the venue,” he said.
Imputing improper motives
Barataria/San Juan MP Saddam Hosein rose to protest, saying that the vigils consisted of the families of the victims who were mourning and that the Prime Minister was “imputing improper motives”.
“You can shout as much as you like, that happened in this country,” the Prime Minister responded.
Rowley said another piece of “misinformation” in the Opposition’s narrative was that it sought to raise the issue of the Covid threat in the Parliament and it was prevented from doing so. The Prime Minister said there are many opportunities for the Opposition to debate the matters if it is serious. “If you file the matter under the wrong standing order- a definite matter of urgent public importance - and the Speaker rules that the matter does not qualify, what prevents you from raising it under any other standing order? Nothing!” he said. He said the Opposition failed to pursue the issue under the other standing orders because they wanted to be able to accuse the Speaker and the Government. “We reject that out of hand,” he said.
Dealing with the Opposition’s comparison of Trinidad and Tobago and the UK in terms of vaccinations, the Prime Minister said: “If the English keep all the vaccines made in their country for themselves and didn’t share it with Caricom, they could play as much football as they want. Pointing out to me that the English playing football, what you should be pointing out is (you) joining with the Government to say to the English ‘you shouldn’t be doing that, that we should be sharing the vaccine worldwide’. But instead of working with the Government you choose to do otherwise.”
Opposition talking from
all sides of its mouth
The Prime Minister reiterated that the last person in the country who should be talking about porous borders is the Member for Siparia. “We have been relentlessly treating with illegal migrants in this country. But interesting, as we pick them up and carry them to the court, to return them (to their country), who are their biggest defenders, who runs to the court to argue? My friend from Naparima (Rodney Charles) he is Mr Change-the-Law to create refugees inside Trinidad and Tobago. [They] Talking from all sides of their mouth, from the back of their neck, all around on these matters,” the PM stated.
Dismissing any claims that his Government was slow to act in calling the SoE, the Prime Minister said he could say without “fear of contradiction” that nobody advising the Government from the Ministry of Health or anywhere else who was authorised to do so, had given the Government any advice about any action to the taken in March which the Government did not take.
Responding to a reference during yesterday’s debate to a statement made by one of this country’s Caricom colleagues (Guyana’s Vice President Bharrat Jagdeo) who said that this country was in “a state of perpetual lockdown”, the Prime Minister said: “They could say what they want yuh know and I wouldn’t join that conversation.” He said however even at the country’s deepest hour of withdrawal its energy sector was untouched. He said the country had suppressed the virus until it got to the point of bringing children back out to school after Christmas and would have brought back out children to school in April had the sudden outbreak not occurred. He said the plan was “ derailed” in March.
Rowley said the Opposition was uncomfortable in 2020 with Trinidad and Tobago being viewed as a country which had properly managed the virus. He said when he responded to a call for a meeting with the Opposition in March 2020 to discuss Covid-19, the “single outcome” of that meeting was that the Opposition insisted that the Government stock up on hydroxychloroquine.
We did well for a year and half
Rowley said close to a year and a half the country had done very well. But it was now fighting widespread community spread and with the action Government had taken and it was confident that if it got the cooperation of the population, that the number of deaths and infections would fall.
“It (the lockdown) is disruptive, it is costly, it is painful, but as we do it, we expect a healing after,” he said.
The Prime Minister stated if as leader of a team in the Parliament, anyone ever saw him in the position that the Opposition Leader was, of misleading so many people, “please take me to Sharon Rowley and pension me off”.
On the extension of the SoE, the Prime Minister as soon as the situation returns to a place where the Cabinet feels that the country could manage the virus without an SeE, it would terminate it.
“So it is not to say that we are going for 90 days, it may be, and we are hoping, that we would be able to terminate this inside of the 90-day period. But, Madame Speaker I want to caution, that heaven forbid, if we find ourselves as some other countries have found themselves, when they were fighting widespread community spread, that if by the end of the 90-day period we are in a difficult situation, we will have to take a decision then as to what do we do.” he said.
Responding to statements suggesting that the lockdown measures did not work, the Prime Minister said the measures initiated have, by and large, worked well. He said his Government expected that more and more vaccines would be made available in the period going forward and that the target figure of vaccinating 60 to 70 per cent of the adult population would be achieved and that herd immunity would prevent the virus from posing the “existential threat” that it currently does.