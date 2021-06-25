Blame him for Covid surge

Health Minister Terrence Deyalsingh must be held responsible for the Covid surge, the lack of vaccines and the deaths, Caroni East MP Dr Rishad Seecheran said yesterday.
He said Deyalsingh’s “incompetence and indecision” and his many errors had cost lives. “He failed to secure sufficient vaccines. He waited and did not sign purchase orders in 2020 and we are now left to rely on the goodwill of our neighbours in Caricom as well as our international partners for donations,” Seecheran said as he piloted his no-confidence motion in the Health Minister in the House of Representatives.
Speaking in support of the motion were UNC MPs Rushton Paray, Anita Haynes, Lackram Bodoe, Rudranath Indarsingh and Barry Padarath. Party leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar did not contribute to the debate yesterday, which was adjourned to continue at another time.
Seecheran asked why Trinidad and Tobago did not order Pfizer vaccines in December 2020, pending World Health Organisation (WHO) approval as “over 80 other countries did” .
“The last two-and-a-half months was a self-inflicted wound by the Minister of Health, resulting in death and destruction,” he said.
He said, according to a Bloomberg article, it was not only G-7 countries which had access to Pfizer. He said Cyprus and Estonia ordered millions of vaccines pending approval by WHO. “We passed an allocation for vaccines in the 2020 budget, so why didn’t we order Pfizer vaccines?” he asked.
Noting that Trinidad and Tobago ranked 132nd out of the 200 most vaccinated countries, he said: “Who’s ahead of us? Bangladesh, Cambodia, Kyrgyzstan, Myanmar, Liberia and Yemen. Liberia and Yemen are involved in war, those countries have had internal strife for the last few years and they are more vaccinated per capita than Trinidad and Tobago.”
Not enough testing
Seecheran said Deyalsingh was also slow in giving licences to private labs to conduct Covid tests. This, notwithstanding the fact that WHO had advised nations since March 2020 to do as much testing as possible and notwithstanding the tardiness of public institutions to provide results for the test they administered. Furthermore Seecheran said the Government took the position that an asymptomatic person did not qualify for Covid testing. He said testing not only allowed surveillance by health personnel, but Covid testing and having an expeditious result also allowed persons, symptomatic and asymptomatic, to protect their family and others from contracting the virus.
Seecheran said he did not know if Deyalsingh made good use of the hundreds of thousands of rapid testing kits that he received from WHO to ramp up this country’s capability for testing. He noted that the Government did not allow the easily administered, portable and reliable Abbott Rapid Test to be privately imported. This test, he said, was sold in pharmacies in the US, Europe and other progressive societies to allow ordinary persons to test themselves.
He said the US Department of Health purchased 150 million of these tests and distributed them to schools- kindergartens, primary and secondary. He said T&T SEA students could have benefited from principals having such tests and being able to administer them. “Should a child present him or herself at SEA with sniffles, the principal can administer the test and within 15 to 30 minutes you will have an idea whether the child is positive or not and can allow them to write the examination (if negative),” he said.
Seecheran said he held Deyalsingh and the Prime Minister responsible for the surge in April because restrictions were relaxed “in the weeks approaching the Easter weekend”, allowing the opening of bars, beaches, places of worship, etc—even though the Government knew that only one per cent of the population was vaccinated and even though there had been a slight increase in cases in February, “signalling the start of trouble”.