“Ah battling dem and ah fighting dem.”
That was the positive message from soca star Blaxx (Dexter Stewart) to fans yesterday in the midst of his worsening health condition.
The “Hulk” singer was recently diagnosed with a kidney infection. A visit to his doctor yesterday revealed that he also has fluid in his lungs.
An audibly uncomfortable but optimistic Blaxx said he is in a lot of pain and can only sleep sitting up.
“Boy, is pain in the chest and a lot of coughing. Ah bringing up a lot of mucus. Ah have to sit up and sleep. Anytime I lie down and sleep that’s where the fluid is coming in the lungs have me coughing and bring up mucus. My doctor put me on mandatory rest and I have to strengthen the body,” Blaxx told the Express moments after visiting his physician yesterday afternoon.
Thousands of fans shared a worrying post across all social media platforms on Sunday calling for assistance for the well-loved singer.
Blaxx, who turns 59 on December 21, said he was not at all surprised by the overwhelming showing of love and concern from the public and thanked music producer/performer/DJ Dawg E Slaughter (Derek Pereira) for mobilising a drive for financial assistance to help cover his growing medical bills.
The All Stars lead singer said a number of his music colleagues have also reached out with messages of support.
“Well that’s nothing new. I always get love from my Trinidadians. Always, always, always get love from my people. I love my people and I know they love me. It feels good especially at a time like this,” Blaxx said about the thousands of messages he has received.
Blaxx said anybody doubting his ability to make a full recovery should remember he is “the soca Hulk”. He recently released a new track titled “Same Way” and says he has “real ting in the kitty to come”.
“For de people that worried allyuh know me, allyuh know I is a fighter and I doh give up. This is tough situation but God give me a second chance and I’m going to hold on it. We have ting (music) to look forward to, is just a matter of getting myself better and as my friend always tell me: ‘Jah is the Boss’,” Blaxx said.
Be your brother’s keeper
Dawg E Slaughter said yesterday he urged Blaxx to put aside pride and reach out to his people for help since “medical care for kidney disease is not cheap”. With Blaxx’s permission, Slaughter sent out an SOS on Sunday to soca fans across the region and throughout the diaspora asking that contribution be made towards the veteran performer’s medical bills.
As of last night the total amount of those contributions was still being tallied as much of it has been made in pledges and promissory notes.
“This is a case of being your brother’s keeper. Blaxx said ‘I doh wha nobody to bad talk me and say I ask for this’, but I told him ‘I will go out and ask for it for you if you give me the permission’. I saw a comrade in music in need of help and I would love to know if I was in that position I could say (to another artiste): ‘oh gosh, help meh’,” Slaughter said.
However, while the public response has been overwhelmingly positive there are some who question why an artiste with a stellar resume like Blaxx should need public help. Slaughter blamed this mindset on a huge disconnect between public perception and reality when it comes to the real earnings of local entertainers.
“The public perception of us (entertainers) is misconstrued. Once a song plays on radio we are a millionaire and because they see us on a stage and in music videos they assume we live a lavish lifestyle.
“But that image is just the tools of the artiste and just like you won’t hire a mason or a carpenter who comes to do a job without tools, a promoter won’t hire an artiste if they don’t have the right image, music and music videos to promote themselves,” Slaughter said.
Slaughter: ‘Yuh cyah buy life in Massy Stores’
Slaughter said John Public should also be aware of the level of reinvestment required by artistes to ensure their long-term success. Many local acts have also lost thousands in potential earnings due to the limitations of travel and public gatherings caused by the ongoing global Covid-19 pandemic, he said.
“Since the pandemic start a lot of people in entertainment have had their breadline cut short. Then also the public needs to consider the amount of money artistes spend on music production, video productions and to upkeep a band, where you have to pay your staff. It may seem glamorous but a performer’s operating cost is quite a lot,” he added.
He called on the public to be cautious with their words and show empathy to performers in need, citing the public goodwill to veteran comedian Errol Fabien who was able to raise over US$60,000 to save his home from foreclosure a week ago.
“Yuh cyah buy life in Massy. We have to cherish the ones we have now. They always pay for your music after you die, but why not do what you can do in the now and exercise that love and compassion now and doh take life for granted because when it not promised to no man,” Slaughter concluded.
Contributions to the medical bills of Blaxx can be made to Republic Bank account number 320-801-024-001.