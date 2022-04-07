“Sound de horn. Sound de horn. Sound de horn. Tell dem Blaxx comin’!”
That impassioned chant from Member of Parliament for Port of Spain South Keith Scotland was punctuated by three piercing blasts of an air horn from the Grand Stand followed by deafening cheers and applause at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain, yesterday.
Scotland’s timely echo of Blaxx’s (Dexter Stewart) Carnival 2012 rally cry “Sound De Horn”, lifted an emotional gathering of family, friends, colleagues and well-wishers of the late soca star out of their seats at the hallowed cultural mecca. Entitled Who God Bless, the farewell was a celebration of Blaxx’s life and works. D All Starz singer, 60, died of Covid-19 on March 28 at the Arima General Hospital.
“I know it is sad to lose him physically, but it is only physically. You cannot kill the hulk, that can’t happen, the hulk Blaxx will never die, he lives on through his works and children. He lives on through you,” Scotland said to more applause from a vociferous audience, among them All Starz band founder Roy Cape and soca icon SuperBlue (Austin Lyons).
True to form, the late showman arrived for his finally earthly appearance in an elaborate baby blue vintage coach, ensuring he inspired the same awe in death as he did in life. A lone national flag, held aloft near the hearse by a fan, mirrored his unwavering patriotism and waved him eagerly into the very venue of his last live performance (Dimanche Gras night on February 27).
Eight pallbearers lifted Blaxx’s casket through the narrow northern Savannah gate and guide it towards its perch stage front at the Grand Stand. Once there the beloved entertainer was given 21 musical and spoken word tributes as a seemingly never-ending list of musicians and promoters lined up to pay their respect.
Among them contemporary acts—musician Carlysle “Juiceman” Roberts, singers Destra Garcia and St Lucian Teddyson John, pannist Dane Gulston. His protégés, Voice (Aaron St Louis), Preedy (Akeem Chance), Grenadian Vghn (Jevaughn John) and Rome (Jerome Precilla), also tipped their hats at the sheer impact of his guidance on their respective careers.
‘My teacher, my helper, my mentor’
Preedy told the audience Blaxx would want them to all celebrate his life before signalling the house DJ to cue Blaxx’s 2022 Carnival fete shaker “Mash Up”. Hands went skyward, rags and flags waved as several sections of the Grand Stand responded to Preedy’s call for them “to jam on somebody now”.
Voice had selected Blaxx’s 2017 release “Life Over Death” for his tribute. The song was a personal favourite of the late singer.
“Condolences to the family, to the friends of fans of Blaxx. My teacher, my helper, my mentor. The person to give me a chance. I cry so much times and it still hurts. I love yuh,” Voice said, his voice cracking with the overwhelming emotion of the moment.
Juiceman, who worked closely with Blaxx on his song selections and vocal executions for over 23 years, called him “one of the greatest entertainers in the world”.
“We used to laugh and joke about it, but we came a long way to where he is now and where he will be forever. Everybody who supported him, through all he been through and he been through a lot. His last days he told me ‘Carlysle, ah tired, feel sick’. I say ‘Dexter, hold on for Carnival next year’. It was a joy to know him and thank you for celebrating him because he deserves it,” Juiceman said.
Familial relationship
Blaxx’s current management team—Giselle Gellineau-Penrose and Kevin Stephen and former manager Desma Bijou—all recounted the familial relationship he developed with each of them over the years.
“Blaxx was the original soca police. He expected soca and only soca to be played in his presence,” Gellineau-Penrose recalled at the funeral service yesterday, saying the late singer once became incensed at her playing dancehall in his home.
“Blaxx was livid when I left him arguing and went out into my car outside his home to play the Vybz Kartel song, but in no time we were laughing about it,” Gellineau-Penrose said.
Bijou, who served as Blaxx’s representative in the USA during the 90s into the early 2000s, meanwhile recalled comically he would call her phone repeatedly until she answered.
“He insisted on video calls. If I didn’t answer there would be 11 or 12 missed calls. He would call again, when I answered I said ‘Oh gosh Blaxx I’m in the shower’. He would say ‘You bathin’ again!”, Bijou said, tickling the celebratory audience.
An emotional Stephen could barely complete his tribute to a man he called his brother, father and friend. With emcee Jason Williams patting his back Stephen quoted a number of Blaxx hits in a poetic ending.
“Black man yuh leh go us like ‘A Ranking Ting’, but I know is ‘Life Over Death’ we had good times, this time you get away but ‘Ten to One’ is ‘Carnival Jumbie’ so until next we will ‘Sound de Horn’ and ‘Mash Up’ de place. Love yuh, brother,” Stephen concluded.
Blaxx’s body was committed by Pastor Dave McKenzie, the man who had officiated at his wedding ceremony to wife Jemima Stewart.
The singer’s casket was open for public viewing, revealing him in a white suit beneath a glass shield. His family requested there be no photography of his body.
Blaxx was given a final procession through Port of Spain behind a music truck blaring his music following his celebration service. He was cremated yesterday evening following a private ceremony at Belgroves funeral home, Trincity.