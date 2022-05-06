BLAZING GUNS

A cable technician was yesterday gunned down in Ste Madeleine Circular Street, Ste Madeleine, the victim of the third shooting in seven days in that community.
Shamal Hilaire, 27, of Maracas, St Joseph, was shot multiple times as he sat in the driver’s seat of a vehicle parked on that street.
Hilaire’s brother-in-law, Romeo Williams, who was seated next to him in the front passenger seat, was shot in the hand.
The incident occurred mere footsteps away from where the funeral of Omesh Allan Sinanan was held earlier in the morning.
The hearse and funeral cortege had already left for the Shore of Peace cremation site at Mosquito Creek, South Oropouche, when the shooter emerged around 10.30 a.m.
The shooter fired at Hilaire at close range, then ran off and escaped.
Last Thursday, Sinanan, 20, of Ste Madeleine Circular Road, was shot multiple times as he sat in the gallery of a relative’s apartment, located in an apartment complex on the corner of Ste Madeleine Circular and Belle Vue streets.
The next night, mini-mart proprietor Jewel Bynoe, 36, and security guard Randolph Adonis, 50, were at Bynoe’s mini-mart on Belle Vue Street, when a gunman entered around 6.35 p.m. and opened fire.
Bynoe was shot in the right side of her chest and lower abdomen, while Adonis was hit in the right shoulder. The shooter escaped in a white Nissan Tiida car waiting outside.
Those two victims were hospitalised.
‘Pumpkin’ is dead
At the crime scene yesterday, Hilaire’s father, Leo, lamented the crime situation and that “people are leaving their house and cannot return home”.
Leo said his son was a first-time father of a three-month-old baby girl and was enjoying fatherhood.
“I do not have a son anymore. What am I going to tell my grandchild about her father? What can I, grandpa, tell her about what happened to him? That I gave him a van to go to work and he got killed?” he asked.
Hilaire’s sister and Williams’ wife, Kimberly Hilaire-Williams, said her brother, nicknamed “Pumpkin”, moved out of his family’s home in Agapita Trace, Santa Flora, and moved in with his girlfriend in Maracas, St Joseph, about two years ago.
She said her brother was employed with her husband at his (Williams’) company, Maritas International.
She said her husband’s company got a contract to carry out cable works in the Ste Madeleine area, and only two days ago they began the job.
Hilaire-Williams said her brother, her husband and three employees were at the worksite early Thursday morning, and she saw her brother did a live video on social media at the location.
“I saw ‘Pumpkin’ went live on Instagram. He was excited because of the new job. He was showing everyone that they were working. I told him, ‘Alyuh working or alyuh playing?’
“A short while after, I got a call from someone who said my brother is dead. I said but I just saw him live (on social media). I tried calling my husband, but I was not getting through. When I finally did reach him on the phone, he was crying and he said ‘Pumpkin’ is dead.”
Hilaire-Williams said it appeared that her brother was the target of the shooter since he was shot multiple times, while her husband sustained a gunshot to the hand.
He said her brother did not tell her of any threats on his life.
“Since his girlfriend got pregnant last year, he was more focused in his life because he wanted to build a house and get married. He was even more focused since his daughter was born. He wanted to finish the job early today (Thursday) because he had a second job, she said.
She said her husband was hospitalised in stable condition at the San Fernando General Hospital.
‘I am very frightened’
Most residents declined to speak when asked to be interviewed about the recent shootings.
One resident, who did not wish to give her name, said she was traumatised and afraid to stay at her home.
“I was just at Omesh’s cremation at the Creek. As the car turned into the street, I saw police and areas were cordoned off. The police did not allow anyone past the crime tape, so I had to wait at least two hours before I could go into my home. I do not know if I can sleep here tonight. I am very frightened,” she said.
Another resident called for more police patrols in the area during the daylight and night-time hours.
Police said they are yet to establish a motive for the latest killing.
No one has been arrested in connection with this or the other shooting incidents.
Officers of the Homicide Bureau of Region III, Ste Madeleine Police Station and Southern Division Task Force responded.
Tuesday night’s killing
Meanwhile, Dexter Williams, whose family’s residence was the scene of a double homicide last week, was gunned down in Marabella on Tuesday night.
Williams, 47, known as “Chop-up”, was shot multiple times and died on the pavement on the Southern Main Road around 11.45 p.m., near Caribbean Vibes Restaurant and Bar.
Police were told that a masked man approached Williams and fired multiple rounds at him at close range. As Williams collapsed, the gunman ran off and escaped.