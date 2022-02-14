Blind man needs help for home

Brandon Ramkissoon wakes each morning to a life of darkness, hidden away inside a half-built wooden structure and at the mercy of the countless rodents that are slowly invading his crumbling home.
The 25-year-old visually impaired man has spent all his life in this unfinished house in Las Lomas, where he hoped to build a comfortable home with his now deceased father.
The two had planned to save enough money to purchase enough materials and convert the wooden structure into a concrete house. But rising costs, he said, had made it a difficult task. And the shared dream of a steady home, he said, would fall further away with his father’s passing in January 2021.
Instead, Ramkissoon says only half the house was completed before his father’s death, and the second half has fallen into disrepair. Ramkissoon’s bedroom and bathroom, built of plywood, he said, are now barely standing and infested by woodlice. In addition, he says, cracks and crevices in its walls have allowed several insects and pests to enter his home.
“My father died in January last year and the house was here for 26 years and I’m living alone now. For a visually impaired person it is very hard when you are finding snakes and things in the buckets. It is very tough. The bathroom itself is a rough place because when you are bathing the concrete ply between the bathroom and the toilet is breaking and the wood, they used to frame it is rotting now.”
“It was supposed to be a drawing room and kitchen attached to the bedroom and toilet but due to financial circumstances we had to use ply for two rooms and on the other side. On that side snakes are coming through the wood and the woodlice has started to eat it, there are nests all throughout the house. One time the snake was sleeping in the bucket I was washing clothing in, and I took it up and when I reached outside, I took the jersey it was on, and I shook it up and it fell out. It didn’t attack me, it went off, so I was lucky. There was a time I filled water to bathe, and a frog was in it, and I threw it on me,” he told the Express in a telephone interview last week.
Photos of insect hives invading the home were sent to the Express.
Ramkissoon, who suffered sun-damage after the removal of cataracts at a young age, is now completely blind. He told the Express that living in these conditions without vision has plunged him into a state of near constant frustration. And in addition to these complications, he said, the rising cost of living continues to foster fear and anxiety in his daily life.
Currently surviving off a single $2,000 disability cheque, he said, he often wonders how to make ends meet. Ramkissoon said he gets by on most days, with a simple meal of rice and lentils as he is unable to cook without assistance. On other days, he says, the cost of food and toiletries has made it difficult to purchase necessary medication.
“I get disability and this time with the grocery prices it is very, very hard. I fight up sometimes with the $2,000. Yesterday I went to the grocery and just got a few things, and it came up to $900. I am not going to save anything or buy a suit of clothes for myself.”
“I struggle to cook and sometimes I eat lentils for a whole month because I can’t really cook anything else. It is only when I come by my uncle, I will get good food to eat. I try to do my things, but I have to fight up,” he said.
Apart from these costs, he said, he was recently told of an outstanding Water and Sewerage Authority (WASA) bill of $9,000. The bill, he said, had gone into arrears several years prior. But without enough money to begin payments, he says he fears he may soon lose access to pipe-borne water.
“I am seeing trouble with my water bill. Currently the amount it is I cannot afford to pay it. The light bill, I can handle and the Internet bill, but the WASA bill is a heavy thing on me because if they come and cut the water, I have no other way to get water. I haven’t gotten a bill for over ten years. The outstanding amount is $9,000. When it stopped coming, I was young, so I didn’t know,” he said.
Though Ramkissoon has applied for assistance in building his home through the Ministry of Social Development, he said, he has yet to hear back on whether he qualifies for aid. Applications for assistance, he added, were often overlooked as the house currently stands on land leased to his deceased father by a deceased owner.
Through the Blind Welfare Association, he says, he has been able to secure a land receipt in recent weeks. However, he said, he has had no luck securing a land deed.
Blind Welfare Association president Kenneth Surratt told the Express that the body is aware of Ramkissoon’s plight and has attempted to assist him by setting up a GoFundMe account to raise funds.
“I’ve reached a major obstacle in my life which I cannot overcome on my own. Today I come to you seeking your kind assistance because my home is in dire need of repairs and I am unable to make the necessary renovations because of financial constraints,” wrote Ramkissoon in his GoFundMe campaign.
Thus far, donations stand at $750 and an additional donation of $1,000 was made by a private company. Since the launch of the campaign, Ramkissoon said, he was contacted by the Ministry of Housing which informed him he will be assessed for aid. However, he says, this assessment has yet to occur.
Action
The Express contacted the National Self Help Commission and Las Lomas Member of Parliament Foster Cummings to ask if any assistance could be afforded to him. Cummings told the Express that he would make contact and assist Ramkissoon. Ramkissoon later told the Express that Cumming’s office had agreed to visit him in the following week.
For those who wish to contact Ramkissoon, he can be reached at 305-4368 or via the gofundme page at https://fundmetnt.com/campaign/a-home-for-brandon.
