Employees of Community-Based Environmental Protection and Enhancement Programme (CEPEP) say they have were blindsided with a 33 1/3 per cent pay cut in their salaries.

While some workers were under the impression the cut was supposed to occur next fortnight, many were unprepared for management’s move.

One employee told the Express yesterday while “talk” was being bandied about a few days ago with regard to the pay cut, she thought more notice would have been given to staff since globally there’s a pandemic. “I am hurt and disappointed.