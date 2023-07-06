carnival style: Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, second from left; US Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Candace Bond; and United States Secretary of State Antony Blinken, second from right, display parts of a Carnival costume from Showtime Mas band during their visit to the HADCO Phase II Pan Groove panyard, yesterday. Flanking them are Akua Leith, left, US Fulbright Fellow and co-founder/director, Sales and Business Development, Musical Instruments of T&T (MITTCO); and Godfrey Enile, Showtime bandleader. —Photo: ROBERT TAYLOR