IN a move aimed at underscoring the United States’ commitment to combating firearms trafficking in the Caribbean region, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken yesterday announced the appointment of a “very experienced” Department of Justice (DOJ) prosecutor as that country’s first-ever co-ordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.
Speaking during the plenary session of the 45th regular meeting of the Caribbean Community’s (Caricom) Conference of Heads of Government at the Hyatt Regency Trinidad hotel in Port of Spain, Blinken announced that Michael Ben’Ary will be the United States’ first co-ordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions.
“We’re also working together to address another priority that you share, and that is to stem the rising tide of violent crime taking a devastating toll on communities across the region—especially, we know, young people—hurting local business, undercutting foreign investment, eroding the trust of citizens in their governments. Last July, Congress passed the Bipartisan Safer Communities Act. This included new federal provisions that increase criminal penalties to up to 15 years in jail for traffickers, straw purchasers. This is a tool that’s vital for holding accountable those who smuggle US arms to the Caribbean,” Blinken said.
“We support the creation of Caricom’s new Crime Gun Intelligence Unit, which is improving information sharing among our law enforcement agencies and strengthening the capacity of countries to investigate gun-related crimes. Just last month, we created a new position at the Department of Justice to deepen collaboration among us on gun prosecutions. Today, I’m pleased to announce that Michael Ben’Ary—a very experienced DOJ prosecutor—will serve as the United States’ very first co-ordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions,” he added.
Last month US Vice-President Kamala Harris announced that the Biden-Harris administration is committed to disrupting firearms trafficking in the Caribbean by interdicting illicit shipments of firearms and ammunition, and by holding offenders accountable and bringing them to justice.
She said then that the co-ordinator for Caribbean Firearms Prosecutions would be established to bolster those efforts.
US$5.5m for
small farmers
Blinken also announced that an additional US$5.5 million will be made available to small farmers in the Caribbean to help tackle food security in the region, which he said had intensified in recent years as a result of a combination of climate change, the Covid-19 pandemic and conflict, including the war between Russia and Ukraine.
According to a recent UN report, one in two people in the Caribbean cannot afford a healthy diet, Blinken said.
“In response, the United States continues to provide emergency food assistance to parts of the region where people are experiencing acute hunger and malnutrition. Just since February of last year, we’ve contributed an additional US$13.5 billion to fight hunger around the world. We remain the World Food Programme’s largest donor, providing more than 50 per cent of its budget,” he said.
“But at the same time, one of the things I’ve heard very clearly from talking to so many of our partners is a desire to be able to grow sufficient food to provide for your own people. We’re bringing to bear our expertise from across the entire government to help achieve that goal—from the Department of Agriculture to the Environmental Protection Agency to USAID. Today, I’m pleased to announce that we’ll dedicate an additional nearly US$5.5 million to help small farmers in the Caribbean boost productivity, increase access to technology and markets, and adopt climate-smart practices.”
Blinken, who arrived in Trinidad and Tobago earlier yesterday, said his visit to the region, along with Minority Leader of the US House of Representatives Hakeem Jeffries, was a testament to the United States’ commitment to the region.
“Unity starts with listening. This is why we have engaged intensely with leaders across the region to hear—to hear the issues that matter most to your citizens. I was with President Biden and Vice-President Harris when they heard directly from our Caribbean friends at the Summit of the Americas. We’ve heard you since then in the joint action committees that we’ve created on climate, on energy security, on food security, on access to finance. And we hear you every day through our diplomatic posts throughout the region,” Blinken said.
“And I think what we’ve heard underscored that to solve some of the biggest challenges facing our people, we simply have to work together—and work together more effectively in genuine partnership,” he said.
Tackling climate change
Blinken said the United States, the world’s second-biggest emitter and the number one emitter historically, has a unique responsibility to address the problem of climate change.
He said the United States’ commitment to tackling that problem was President Biden returning the United States to the Paris Agreement and aiming to meet targets through the Inflation Reduction Act.
“Each of the countries of the G7 has actually adopted plans that, if implemented—and that’s an important if—will actually help keep global warming to 1.5 degrees Celsius. We need other major economies outside of the G7 to do the same. Your partnership, your leadership in pressing the biggest emitters to make the necessary commitments—and then holding us to those commitments—that is indispensable. And we really deeply value the work that you’re doing on that score,” Blinken said.
“Second, we’re looking to build greater resilience and adaptation to climate change, while accelerating the region’s transition to clean energy. This is the driving focus between the partnership we established, the US‑Caribbean Partnership to Address the Climate Crisis 2030—a programme that we launched last year to try to make energy systems cleaner, more resilient, and more affordable—like geothermal projects in Dominica and St Kitts and Nevis, solar microgrids in St Lucia, electric vehicles in Barbados and Jamaica and Suriname, just to name a few examples,” he said.
Blinken told Caricom leaders that the reason he came to T&T to speak with them “is to tell you, to share with you that you can count on America being by your side—as a neighbour, as a partner, as a friend, and as together, we work to genuinely build unity and forge the future of our community, this community that we share, and do it together.”
Help for Haiti
Blinken said the United States is also working to address the ongoing crisis in Haiti.
“And just to say a few words about that, the United States shares the commitment felt throughout the region to help Haitian people shape their future, restore the country’s democratic order through free and fair elections. Haitians cannot achieve these critical goals without security. That’s why we’ve been and remain the largest donor to Haiti’s national police, why we support the Haitian government’s call for a multinational force to help its police restore security,” he said.
“Lots that we can talk about and, I know, will talk about over the next day on that front. But this is an area of intense focus for us, and we’re determined with you to do everything to help the Haitian people get it right,” Blinken said during the plenary.
Blinken also met with Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry last night in a closed-door session.
The US Embassy said in a statement last evening that Blinken and Henry discussed the urgency of enlarging political consensus and reaching a broadly supported agreement to enable a return to democratic order as quickly as possible.
“The Secretary reaffirmed the United States’ unwavering support to the Haitian people, including through the continued provision of humanitarian, economic, and security assistance. The leaders agreed on the urgency of deploying a UN-authorised multinational force or peacekeeping operation to enable the Haitian National Police to restore peace and security and alleviate the humanitarian crisis in Haiti,” the US Embassy stated.
Meeting ‘Michael Jordan’ of pan
Around 6.45 p.m. after leaving the Hyatt hotel, Blinken, Jeffries and the US Ambassador to Port of Spain Candace Bond visited the Woodbrook panyard of seven-time Panorama champions HADCO Phase II Pan Groove.
The entourage was greeted by the founders of HADCO Ltd—John, Robert and Joseph Hadad—while the Laventille Rhythm Section and several traditional Carnival characters, including moko jumbies, the dame lorraine and the midnight robber performed.
The Real Chaotic Tassa drummers also performed.
One of the highlights of the visit was arranger Dr Len “Boogsie” Sharpe giving Blinken and Jeffries a tutorial on how to play several notes from the popular “Baby Shark” children’s song on a tenor pan.
Bond hailed Sharpe as the “Mozart of pan”.
Meanwhile, Jeffries hailed Sharpe as the “Michael Jordan of pan music”.
Jeffries was accompanied by seven members of Congress from the continental United States and American Samoa.
The bandleader of Showtime Mas Godfrey Enile also showed the delegation several of their costumes.
Blinken is scheduled to travel to Georgetown, Guyana, today to meet with President Dr Mohamed Irfaan Ali and key members of his cabinet to discuss priority bilateral issues, including food and energy security and decarbonisation, climate resilience, regional migration, and building local capacity.