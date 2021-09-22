Bliss stands alone

Chairman Bliss Seepersad remains alone in the Police Service Commission (PolSC) on the issue of Gary Griffith resuming duties as acting Police Commissioner.
And she is being accused of acting in a unilateral and high-handed manner on the issue of his administrative leave letter.
This, based on correspondence obtained by the Express, in which Commission Member Dr Susan Craig-James wrote to Seepersad on Monday (the same day as fellow commissioner Roger Kawalsingh), expressing her reservations over the communication sent to Griffith instructing him not to report for duty until further notice.
Craig-James said “all members” present at a meeting of September 19 considered the chairman to have “erred” in not sharing with them the version of the letter that was to be sent to Griffith. “I (Craig-James) suggested that the letter be withdrawn and that a clear statement be given to Mr Griffith that it was the Chairman’s decision, not the Commission’s,” Craig-James stated.
All members were in favour of withdrawing the letter of September 17 (in which Griffith was advised to stay away), she said.
Information reaching the Express last night was that the PolSC is expected to meet and arrive at a decision aimed at returning Griffith to work by today, but this information could not be verified.
In her letter, Craig-James said the meeting of September 19 considered the proposal of Kawalsingh that an informal approach be made to Griffith, asking him “voluntarily to take leave until the end of the investigation and offering the withdrawal of the letter of September 17... The benefits of such an agreement would have been that Mr Griffith would be on leave with his written consent; that the letter that was not a decision of the Commission would no longer be held to the account of the Commission; the requirement of an investigation that could not have been hindered by Mr Griffith who is responsible for the issuing of firearm licences would be met: costly litigation would be avoided; (and) the matter would recede from the public glare”.
Craig-James wrote: “CMN (Courtney McNish) agreed to approach Mr Griffith on behalf of the Commission to ask for his voluntary taking of leave; and agreed that if he asked for withdrawal of the letter, the answer would be no”.
She said the meeting ended with “no clear agreement on the way forward. The Chairman stated that if Griffith did not agree to take leave, she would forward Mr Griffith’s letter to Senior Counsel for assistance”.
She said the chairman’s refusal to agree to withdraw the letter of September 17, which was the decision of the Commission, the tenor of advice sought and the letter of September 19 reflected the decision to uphold her letter (of September 17) despite the disapproval of the three members on this point. “I wish to add that our Regulations state that the majority view should carry. Three members were in favour of withdrawing the letter of September 17. Yet despite her flouting of the agreed process on 17 September, the Chairman has refused to conform to the wishes of the majority and has pursued another course,” Craig-James stated.
Kawalsingh, in an e-mail on Monday, also criticised the manner in which Seepersad dealt with the Griffith administrative leave issue. McNish resigned on Tuesday.
George: Commission has zero credibility
Attorney and former long-serving member of the Commission Martin George said yesterday the situation was particularly “disturbing and unsettling, especially the way this has spiralled out of control”.
“More troubling things seem to emerge with each passing day,” he said. He said the copying of correspondence to Griffith by a Commission member “seemed to be a breach of confidence and unethical”. He added: “I don’t know where to begin to describe this commission. And notwithstanding that, these people still seem to want to cling to office in circumstances where there is absolutely no public confidence left in them at all.
“They have totally destroyed all public confidence and trust in them as a commission and the longer they hold on to office, the more damage they will do to the institution of the Police Service Commission,” he said.
“Even if they were to say that ‘we have completed the process and we are appointing somebody tomorrow’, not even a baby would have confidence in their decision,” he said. “It looks as if the whole process is going to have to be started over because if a commissioner is copying e-mail to Gary Griffith, how could the other candidates (for the position of top cop) feel any sense of confidence that there was a level playing field? Was this the only time that this was done? It is beyond scandalous,” George said.
He said the commission also appeared to have acted in a manner similar to what the minister wanted, making it seem that it was under political influence. “They have zero legitimacy to continue as a body at this stage and they ought to do the decent thing and resign,” George stated.
“I don’t think any shred of decency surrounds that commission anymore. This is not just a national issue, this is regional and possibly international,” George stated. He added that the acting appointment of Griffith appeared not to have been valid “ab initio” (from the start). “Why did they (the commission) feel the need to go down that road, when you have three deputy commissioners (from within the Police Service) from whom they could have chosen and avoided this whole imbroglio,” he said.
Govt: Unconstitutional appointment
Meanwhile, acting on legal advice, the State has taken the position that the acting appointment of Griffith is unconstitutional. Sources said the Attorney General was told to instruct counsel for the Attorney General and the court of this legal advice. The Government also provided a copy of the opinion to the PolSC.
The Government sought an opinion from Senior Counsel Rolston Nelson, a former judge, in view of the interpretation summons that has been filed by former attorney general Anand Ramlogan, SC, on behalf of activist Ravi Balgobin. Nelson, in his opinion, concluded that Paragraph 4 of the Legal Notice (183), on which the acting appointment was based, “lacked vires”. He said even if it had vires, the nomination was not submitted or approved by the Parliament, as required by the Constitution.
He said an acting commissioner cannot be appointed in an instance where the post is vacant or about to become vacant, without resort to Parliament, if the appointment is to be given to a non-police officer.
“If the basis of the appointment was Section 123 (1) (a) of the Constitution, since for the period of the acting appointment, the incumbent Commissioner would otherwise be a non-police officer, his appointment would have to be approved by Parliament. That was not done in this case,” he said.
The Legal Notice was presented to Parliament in July and was subject to negative resolution. It allowed a person on contract or previously on contract to be appointed to act by the Police Service Commission pursuant to Section 123 (2) of the Constitution.
“Paragraph 4 seemingly makes provision for the intervening phase between the expiration of the term of the incumbent Commissioner and the selection and appointment of a new Commissioner. In so far as it deals with this transitional phase, it does not flow naturally from Section 123 (2) which deals with the substantive appointment of CoP and Deputy COP. The vires of Paragraph 4 comes from Section 123 (2). Paragraph 4 cannot authorise action beyond the scope of the primary legislation, all the more so where the parent law is the Constitution itself,” he said.
The interpretation matter came up before Justice Kangaloo on Monday and has been set down for case management to begin on October 1. However, there is a view that this matter should be concluded before the legal challenge to the Commission’s decision to suspend Griffith from duty until further notice. That matter comes up for hearing next Monday.