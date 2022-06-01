The Communications Workers Union (CWU), representing 376 of 468 retrenched employees of Telecommunications Services of Trinidad and Tobago (TSTT), last night convinced the Industrial Court to have them retain all their terms and conditions of employment before the issuance of the retrenchment letters.
TSTT had announced earlier yesterday that it had retrenched 468 employees.
CWU secretary-general Clyde Elder went to the Industrial Court seeking injunctive relief. Elder told the Express last night that Industrial Court president Deborah Thomas-Felix said workers must have dignity in work, and she admonished the company for serving the union and the Minister of Labour notice via a flash drive.
The union argued that the workers should have been allowed to work out their 45 days and not be paid and sent home immediately.
Thomas-Felix then granted leave for TSTT to file its response to the union’s claims and the hearing is set for June 14 at 9.30 a.m. to resolve issues.
The court also ordered that the 376 workers can report for work today, and the union is to supply a list to the company of the employees who are willing or not willing to report to work, Elder said.
Elder said this means TSTT is prevented from engaging in any retrenchment exercise until the hearing and determination is completed.
He said the company engaged in an illegal action, and the union must do what it can to ensure the integrity of the industrial relations process and to do what is in the best interest of their workers.
A matter of survival
In a media release yesterday, the majority State-owned company announced the restructuring exercise, stating 468 employees had received retrenchment notices, and of this number, 403 employees, comprising a mix of junior and senior staff and estate police officers will, in keeping with the collective agreements with their representative unions, each receive payment in lieu of the regulatory 45 days’ notice.
On January 17, 2022, TSTT had invited its employee representative unions to consultations regarding the proposed restructuring and refinement of its operating/business model.
TSTT said the need to restructure TSTT is urgent and critical and a matter of survival, necessitated both by the impact of challenging economic conditions brought on by the Covid-19 pandemic and the drastic effect of changes in technology on the company’s operation and performance.
In the financial year ended March 31, 2021, TSTT’s revenue fell by $453 million—18 per cent less than the prior year.
TSTT chief executive officer Lisa Agard said, “Given our challenges, TSTT has no option but to restructure to remain competitive. We are moving to an operating model that is more in line with industry benchmarks, and one that will enable us to adapt and evolve with the constant developments in technology. This is our only option if we are to return to sustainable profitability.
“In devising the new organisation TSTT leveraged the model of ‘customer journeys’ to envision what a new, streamlined, customer-obsessed organisation could look like, post-restructuring.
TSTT believes that it has developed a dynamic and visionary future-State organisation that leverages the significant capital investments that the company has made in the technology areas, leading to its networks being at today’s cutting-edge level and able to support growth in the foreseeable future.”
Meagre packages
The Express contacted Estate Police Association (EPA) president Deryck Richardson, who said the association is looking at its legal options.
The EPA has been responsible for the company’s security since the inception.
Richardson said out of 33 officers, 27 were served retrenchment letters in their e-mail yesterday.
“The workers are disappointed with how TSTT dealt with them, as the retrenchment letters were only sent yesterday and it would come into effect from today as the company paid the officers in lieu of the regulatory 45 days’ notice. We have serious questions about this, ’cause there are some inconsistencies with how the company dealt with this situation,” he said.
Richardson also said some officers did not have many years of service, so their exit packages are meagre.
“A lot of them have mortgages and responsibilities. There is a lot of anxiety right now. Other workers in several State-owned companies are now fearful for their jobs, as they believe the same retrenchment process can begin at their respective companies,” Richardson said.
In March, the Government announced the appointment of a sub-committee which was set up to examine TSTT’s current position and if the company is fit for purpose in an ever-changing world.