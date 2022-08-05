Blood, but no sign of Narendra

A $20,000 reward for information has brought no callers since the disappearance of Moruga farmer Narendra Sanjay Deodath on June 14.
Today marks 52 days since his family members last saw the 31-year-old, and each day has been mental torture that he may not be alive.
His father, mother and sister weep, pray and sleep with his name on their lips, longing to see him again.
They would like the assistance of the public to help them find him, or provide information that would lead to filling the gaps in his sudden disappearance.
In an interview yesterday, a spokesperson for the family, who did not wish to be identified for fear of their safety, told the Express the last few weeks for the family have been an almost intolerable emotional roller coaster, moving from hope to uncertainty, and now to anguish.
“Every day the family relives the agony of losing Narendra. The people who took him are criminals. The family has put them in God’s hands. They wonder what Narendra may have done to deserve this, because all they know is hard work and honest living. No one called for the reward, not even people attempting to scam the family of the $20,000,” said the spokesperson.
Narendra went missing on June 14. Two days later around 8.45 p.m., a police patrol spotted Narendra’s vehicle on Stewart Street, Cocoyea Village, San Fernando.
After the forensic examination and analysis at the Special Evidence Recovery Unit at Cumuto, the police released the truck to the family.
When they were cleaning it, they discovered blood on the floor mat on the passenger side of the truck.
The audio deck was stolen, with the damage to the dashboard evident that it was ripped out.
The tail of the truck was dented, and the front left light was damaged.
Double homicide
The family hopes the police have built leads based on the footage captured by closed-circuit television footage of Narendra’s last movements in Moruga, and when the van was abandoned in Cocoyea Village.
“We are not sure if the police are looking into these things, but it is hoped that they are. It is only common sense that the people who took him were the ones who left the vehicle in Cocoyea. Maybe the police are working on the matter and, for the family’s safety, they do not want to reveal anything. But it is very disheartening that the police do not say anything to the family,” said the spokesperson.
The spokesperson said Narendra’s parents bought the truck for him at Southern Sales Limited, and are still repaying the loan they got for the purchase.
The family has denied that the truck was bought by a Moruga couple who was gunned down the day after Narendra went missing.
The bodies of Nigel Chance and Surita Deosaran were found riddled with bullets in their home at Moruga Road, St Mary’s Village, on the evening of June 15.
The couple was ambushed while on the ground floor of their home by occupants of a white AD wagon that drove into the yard.
After rapid gunfire rang out, the white AD wagon drove out of the yard and sped off onto Moruga Road.
The vehicle was found by police hours later, abandoned on a street in the village.
Police are not yet certain of the motive for the double homicide, but the attack on the couple occurred three months after another gun attack on Deosaran which left her in a wheelchair.
Chance was one of the last people who saw Narendra.
Law-abiding citizen
Narendra’s mother spoke to her son around 7.30 p.m. on June 14, and he told her he was at his home at Douglas Road.
He left in his vehicle about half an hour later, telling his girlfriend and a worker that he was going out to collect money.
Narendra passed by Chance’s house and also told him that he (Narendra) was going to collect some money from some people for the sale of his watermelon.
The spokesperson said, “The family did not know Chance and his wife. He got to know Nigel because he asked him to fix a Farmall (tractor).
“Narendra was renting at St Mary’s for about seven months. That was when he got to know Nigel and that was all. Narendra never had money. His family bought and was paying the loan for that truck he was last driving. His family always helped him. He was not involved in drugs. A lot of Narendra’s money went towards paying for his rent, his girlfriend and her two children, and her family back in Tucupita, Venezuela.
“Narendra was not involved in anything illegal. The police verified this because they said that nothing incriminating was found on his phone.”
If he was in danger or under threat, Narendra did not inform his family, the spokesperson said.
The spokesperson said the Deodaths were known for their generosity and harmonious living, and they did not have enemies with anyone.
Narendra was a law-abiding citizen, whose only infringement was two traffic tickets, one of which he had already paid.
Aware of the escalation in firearm-related crimes, robberies and homicides, Narendra’s mother was always fearful of something happening to him.
When she did not reach her son on the phone, she would call his girlfriend, his worker and friends to find out if they had seen him.
She used to try to talk to him every half an hour or hour to make sure he was safe.
That day he went missing, his family did not have any water supply in their taps or tanks. While they were at a relative’s house, Narendra came by, and when he did not see them, he called their phones, but they had left their phones at home and he did not speak to them.
The next morning, his girlfriend told his mother that Narendra did not return home.
The family members immediately knew his life was in danger, and they contacted the police at Grand Chemin in Moruga.
The Hunters Search and Rescue Team joined the police officers from the station and Anti-Kidnapping Unit to conduct searches and interviews to solve Narendra’s case.
“They were unsuccessful in all their searches for him and for clues. Nothing led us to find him,” the spokesperson said.
Natural born farmer
As the days go by, hope has faded that he is alive.
“Every day is hell. Every day that goes by is more torture, pain, misery and trauma. They barely eat and sleep. They are alive but not living. Narendra’s father is grieving the most. He complains of pains in his chest.
“There is a lot of support from relatives and friends. The police said they ran out of leads. No one was held, even for questioning. The family called the police station, begging for officers to continue the search for him,” said the spokesperson.
The family has been praying and begging God for answers and for a miracle. They miss his daily visits to their house to have breakfast there.
Now they see him in their dreams.
“His mother would have his breakfast prepared and waiting for him every day. Sometimes she cooked for all of his workers, too. He loved roti and whatever talkarie (cooked vegetables). He loved to eat fish, pigtail soup, provisions and agouti. His sister loves crabs and he would sometimes cook them and bring the meal for her,” the spokesperson said.
His family owns acreage at La Fortune Trace in Moruga, a legacy of the Deodath lineage.
The spokesperson said Narendra was a natural-born farmer and his speciality was watermelons. He sold to vendors at the Macoya, Penal and Debe wholesale markets. When he was not planting, he bought wholesale goods and resold them at retail prices, or sold his father’s crops.
Narendra’s family has identified with the family of Becker Seelal, a farmer of Carapichaima, who went missing in May 2020.
Like Narendra, Seelal also left home to collect money and never returned home.
Family members and friends, police officers, members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Top Gunz Hunting Club and Collin’s Full Throttle Outdoor Club, together with police officers of the Special Jungle Team, State Lands Patrol Unit led by Insp Eric Ramoo, ASP Joseph Jaikaran, Southern Division Task Force Insp Ronny Rampallard, members of the Air Support Unit and Sgt Haitool of the St Mary’s Police Post conducted extensive but unsuccessful searches on the roads and forested areas in Saunders Trace in Moruga.
—Anyone with information can contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), 555, 999, or send the information to the TTPS app.