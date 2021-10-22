Bloody 1990 attempted coup Bakr’s legacy

Jamaat-al-Muslimeen leader Imam Yasin Abu Bakr may be viewed by many as a hero in his 80 years of life, but there is one event that many will remember him for—the bloody 1990 attempted coup.
On July 27, 1990, Bakr and Jamaat members stormed the Parliament located at the Red House in Port of Spain, taking a number of hostages, including then-Prime Minister ANR Robinson and other government members.
Jamaat members also attacked the offices of Trinidad and Tobago Television Ltd (TTT) and Radio Trinidad, from which they took over studios and broadcast the news that they had overthrown the government.
The event remains the only Islamist coup ever attempted in the Western hemisphere.
But who was Yasin Abu Bakr before the event?
Born Lennox Phillip, Bakr was the eighth of 15 children and grew up in Port of Spain. He attended Queen’s Royal College and spent time studying in Canada. Bakr also served as a corporal in the Trinidad and Tobago Police Service. Some time thereafter, he converted to Islam and changed his name.
It has been reported that he spent a number of years in Libya as a guest of Col Moammar Gadaffi. On his return to T&T, he built his own organisation, the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen.
Bakr has said there was a series of events that culminated in the coup attempt, including evidence he claimed he had that high-profile people were involved in the drug trade, police killings and other crimes.
The coup was, however, short-lived, with the insurrectionists surrendering six days later.
But much damage had been done, both to lives and property, during the six-day period. Robinson had been beaten and shot, and widespread looting and arson occurred, resulting in the destruction of several buildings, including the Police Headquarters. At the end of the unrest, official records say 24 people had been killed, including one member of Parliament. Additionally, hundreds of millions of dollars in infrastructural damage had been done.
Saved by the amnesty
Bakr was arrested and tried for treason following the insurrection and spent two years in prison. But he was released under an amnesty which was said to have been signed by former acting president Emmanuel Carter during negotiations for the release of hostages.
The Court of Appeal upheld the amnesty and Bakr and his men were set free. Two decades later, a commission of enquiry was set up to investigate the events surrounding the insurrection. A final report was submitted in 2014.
While many citizens felt Bakr and his men had not been sufficiently punished for the attack and that the amnesty should not have been upheld, the commission found that the amnesty saved the lives of the hostages at the Red House who were being prepared for execution, and that it allowed for negotiations for the ultimate release of the hostages and surrender of the Jamaat.
Bakr was, however, charged for failing to appear before the commission of enquiry.
To this day, there is still debate on whether the amnesty was a valid one or should have been voided as being offered under duress.
Nevertheless, Bakr gained his freedom, but he and the Jamaat continued to be plagued by allegations of criminal activity.
Bakr had been charged with, but then acquitted of, murder and extortion. Several members of the Jamaat-al-Muslimeen have also been acquitted after confessing to having a role in the 2006 kidnapping and murder of businesswoman Vindra Naipaul-Coolman.
Bakr was subsequently charged with sedition as a result of statements he made during a sermon in 2005. The statements were deemed to be threatening. The matter, however, ended in a hung jury.
Controversial figure
Until his death on Thursday at 9.20 p.m., Bakr remained a controversial figure in T&T’s political and social landscape, regularly commenting on topical issues.
In 2018, he led a protest at the steps of the Hall of Justice against the High Court’s ruling that the country’s buggery laws were unconstitutional. He called for the laws to remain, saying legislation should not reflect secular beliefs, prompting a verbal standoff between Jamaat protesters and members of the LBGT community who were celebrating the ruling.
Just a month before his death, Bakr was again in the spotlight for using what many deemed to be threatening language during a sermon. Police, however, said Bakr was not being investigated over the comments.
For much of the 31 years since the attempted coup, Bakr remained resolute that he acted in defence of the people.
‘I am sorry’
On the 30th anniversary of the coup attempt, in 2020, Bakr famously said he was not at all sorry for attempting to overthrow the government. He said he regretted that lives were lost, but that he would never apologise for staging the coup.
However, Bakr apologised to the nation in an affidavit, as he challenged the charges for failing to appear before the commission of enquiry. “For all the pain I caused the nation, I am sorry. Now it is time for closure,” he said in the affidavit.
Bakr’s apology was rejected by President Paula-Mae Weekes, who said then that Bakr should not be the one to decide the right time for closure. “It is an affront to the victims and the country as a whole that in his affidavit, Abu Bakr attempted to determine the ‘when’ for closure, especially having abjured any remorse or regret for the attempted coup d’état and the consequent events,” the President had said.
In tribute to the victims who lost their lives, a marble cenotaph, the “Eternal Flame”, was installed at the Red House, which was renovated and officially reopened as the seat of Parliament in 2020.
The monument is inscribed with the names of those who died during the insurrection.