THE smell of fresh blood pervaded the air at Temple Street, Arima, yesterday, after Monday night’s ambush that left one woman dead and six others injured.
The deceased, Candice Griffith, 41, her husband, sister, aunt, nieces and nephews were at a family home at Temple Street celebrating the 37th birthday of one of Griffith’s relatives identified only as “Cookie” when the shooting occurred shortly after 10 p.m.
Griffith was related to the family’s matriarch, Lily Layne, who was ambushed, shot and killed in August 2007 in Malabar.
On Monday night, there were approximately 15 people to the back of the house, including Griffith’s husband, who asked not to be named.
Speaking to the Express yesterday, Griffith’s husband said, “I was right here standing right on that spot,” pointing to an area of blood on the floor.
“I hear the dog make noise and when I went to check, shots one time,” he said.
“By the time I run over, she (Griffith) was shot. She was dead on the spot,” he said.
As he spoke, he looked through his phone for one of her photos. A single tear rolled down his eyes.
Asked why was this family being targeted, Griffith’s husband said people were “jealous” of them.
“That’s it and it is the same thing that happen near Shops of Arima,” he said, as he referred to the shooting of Jack Layne last month.
“Just people living a happy life and they don’t want that,” he said.
The murder toll stood at 171 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was 154.
Partygoers take cover
Police said three men armed with a mix of assault rifles and handguns used a chair and jumped over a next-door neighbour’s wall and when they got into the yard they opened fire.
Two teens were shot—a 15-year-old girl sustained a gunshot to her left leg while a 16-year-old boy was shot on his right big toe.
Also shot was Chad Eastman, 38, who sustained a gunshot to his right arm, Alana Layne, 41, who was shot in her head, and Nicholas Sebro, who was shot in the right side of his waist, plus another woman, 69, whose left side of her mouth was grazed by a bullet.
In the melee, some dived below tables trying to escape being shot. The woman whose mouth was grazed by a bullet said, “It was the wall they come over. They stand up on a chair and jump the wall like an ambush.”
She said, since last year, she had been afraid to leave the family home.
Officers of the Northern Division Task Force arrived on the scene and took six of the seven injured to the Arima Hospital where Griffith was pronounced dead on arrival.
Other officers carried out a search for the suspects but they were not found.
Targeted last month
On March 25, another relative, Jack Layne, 33, was ambushed and shot near Shops of Arima. Layne was driving along Tumpuna Road with his wife, and two children, when their vehicle was intercepted by a Nissan Tiida. Four men got out and opened fire on Layne.
His wife and children were unharmed.
Layne was taken to hospital and was still recovering when he attended the party on Monday night. The 69-year-old grazed by the bullet is his mother.
In late May, last year, there was another ambush at Temple Street by a group of men disguised in police operational wear.
Police said around 11.15 p.m., Myron Beckles, 26, of Temple Street, Arima, and Kylon Lewis, 27, of Arima Old Road, Arima, were liming with a group of people in the area when a black Nissan X-Trail drove into the area.
Police said four men wearing camouflage ski-masks, police operational jackets and black track pants then got out the SUV armed with AR-15s rifles. They opened fire on the group, hitting both Beckles and Lewis. Jabari Subero, 18, was also shot.