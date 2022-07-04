BLOODY HELL

THE bloodshed continued yesterday with the killing of five men in separate incidents in Laventille, Cocorite, San Fernando and South Oropouche, taking last weekend’s murder toll to 15.
The latest incident took place at about 9.30 a.m., at Randoo Lane, off Waterhole Road, Cocorite.
Residents told police they heard a series of gunshots, following which a vehicle was seen speeding away.
They then saw three persons nursing gunshot injuries.
The police and paramedics were notified and they were all taken to St James Hospital, where two of the men, Giovani Jones Lashley, 30, and Shemuel Robinson, 21, died while undergoing treatment.
A third man, aged 23, was in a serious condition up to press time last night.
In an unrelated incident, a Laventille man was stabbed to death following a confrontation with a male relative on Saturday night.
At about 6.30 p.m. on Saturday, Besson Street police received a report of a domestic disturbance along Sogren Trace, Laventille.
A team of officers led by Cpl Guevara, PC Benny, and others responded. When they arrived they found the body of Dexter Benjamin, 51, in a track off the roadway.
Police were told that he was stabbed repeatedly during a confrontation with a younger male relative.
A search is under way for the suspect.
And homicide detectives are investigating the murder of a Venezuelan man who was stabbed to death at a bar near San Fernando early yesterday morning.
Police said the victim was yet to be identified.
The killing occurred at Club Up Top, at SS Erin Road, Duncan Village, around 2 a.m.
The victim was taken to San Fernando General Hospital, where he died while being treated.
Officers of the San Fernando CID as well as detectives of the Homicide Bureau of Region III led by Sgt Radhaykisson responded to the scene.
The body was removed to the San Fernando mortuary and an autopsy is expected to be done this week.
In another report, police said a man shot almost two weeks ago in San Fernando died at hospital.
The deceased was identified as Shaquille Pierre, who was shot at Lawrence Street in San Fernando.
He was hospitalised at the Teaching Hospital of San Fernando General Hospital, where he died yesterday at around 6.04 a.m.
Anyone with information on these incidents can contact the San Fernando police at 652-2564, 652-1711, Homicide Region III at 652-0495, or send information to the TTPS app, or contact Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS (8477), or call the police emergency numbers at 555, 999, or 911.
These killings have pushed the murder toll for the year to date to 273.--with reporting by Susan Mohammed