While most people went out and about trying to enjoy the long Labour Day holiday weekend, police had their hands full with the murders of ten people between Friday night and yesterday afternoon. These incidents have pushed the murder toll up to 249, according to police figures.
The comparative for the same period last year was 171. The latest murders were recorded in Couva, and Tarouba, where three men were fatally shot in separate incidents.
Prior to this, Tureek Raymond, 25, and Jerome Fernandez, 35, were shot dead in Malabar.
Police said Raymond and Fernandez were at their home around 3 a.m. yesterday along Ackbarali West in Malabar when a group of men wearing dark tactical clothing, similar to that worn by police officers, descended on the home.
The men knocked on the door, saying they were police and ordered that they be let inside. They were allowed into the home, and they then shot Raymond, Fernandez, and a 29-year-old-man and then fled the scene.
The police and paramedics were notified, however, Raymond and Fernandez died from their injuries. Up to last night, the third victim was said to be in a critical condition having sustained a gunshot wound to the back of the head.
Several spent 9mm and 5.56mm shells were found at the scene. A team of officers from the Homicide Bureau and the Northern Division including Senior Supt Paponette, Inspector Greene, Sgt Davis, Cpl Gordon, Cpl Emmanuel, PC Jaghoo, PC Ngui, and PC Ignacio, among others, responded.
St James shooting
Just over four hours earlier, 19-year-old Hezekiah Marcelle was shot dead during a lime in St James around 10.45 p.m. on Sunday along Belle Vue, Long Circular Road.
According to police reports, Marcelle was liming with a group of persons in the vicinity of the community centre when a white Nissan AD Wagon pulled up alongside the group.
The occupants of the car exchanged words with a member of the group before the assailants pulled out firearms and shot at them. The gunmen then drove off. Marcelle was shot several times and fell into a drain. A 30-year-old man from the area suffered a gunshot wound to his right leg.
The police and paramedics were notified. However, Marcelle died before their arrival.
The 30-year-old was taken to the Port of Spain General Hospital where he was treated.
Marcelle was later pronounced dead on the scene by the district medical officer.
Crime scene investigators recovered three spent 9mm shells, and 35 spent 5.56mm shells from the crime scene.
Dead on the scene
Desmond Jaisaree, 44, was shot dead near his Corinth Hills home on Saturday night. He was said to be with a group of people outside of Building 17, when at about 10.30 p.m. he left them and walked to the back of the building. Several gunshots were heard and Jaisaree was soon after found lying on the ground. He died before the arrival of paramedics.
Officers from Homicide Region III and Ste Madeleine Police Station were among police officers on the scene on Saturday night.
Grandchild spared
Andrew “Mongo” Corbin, of Mottley Road, Pinto Trace, Arima, was shot dead about 12.45 p.m. on Saturday while visiting his daughter at Heights of Guanapo Road, Arima.
He was reportedly confronted by two gunmen wearing ski masks. He was told to put down his two-month-old grandchild, which he did, and then the suspects shot Corbin repeatedly. He died on the scene. Twelve spent shells were found on the scene.
Mom beaten to death
On Friday night, Leeann Babb, 48, was found dead at home along Quinam Road, Siparia. Relatives said she had been house sitting since February and was from Lily Trace, also in Siparia. Police said her body was wrapped in a sheet with a pillow over her head on a bed in a bedroom. The police found a bloody hammer on the bed, leading investigators to believe she was bludgeoned to death. They also found a cutlass on the ground. Police said she was last seen alive about 9.30 p.m. on Wednesday.
She was the mother of one and grandmother of one.
Stabbed in fight
Anthony Curtis “Fighter” Greene was fatally stabbed at an old NP gas station in Point Fortin on Friday night. Greene, 52, of Spring Trace, Warden Road, had an altercation with two men whom he was liming with by the gas station.
The argument became physical and bottles were reportedly thrown. Greene, according to witnesses, then attempted to walk away, but he was confronted by one of the men, and was stabbed. The suspect then fled the scene.