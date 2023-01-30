BLOODY WEEKEND OF 11 MURDERS

THERE were 11 murders in Trinidad between Friday night and Sunday evening.
The latest was the owner of a mini-mart in Sangre Grande, who was shot and killed at his business-place yesterday afternoon.
Police said that around 4.30 p.m. Sherwyn Bernard was at his mini-mart, located at the corner of the Toco Main Road and Sahadeen Trace in Vega De Oropouche, Sangre Grande, when he was ambushed and shot by a gunman.
The killer then got back into a Nissan Tiida and fled the scene.
Up to last night the police did not have a motive as to why Bernard was killed.
The murder toll stood at 59 up to last night while the toll on this date last year was 46.
Early on Saturday morning, gunmen stalked and then killed the first two men during which two women were also shot.
Shakeel Ferdinand, 28, and Shaheed Jaboolal, 35, were standing in the car park of the Roxbury Bar, off Southern Main Road, Cunupia, about 500 feet from the Cunupia Police Station, when they were ambushed around 1 a.m.
They did not know each other.
Police said one man wearing a T-shirt around his head and another man wearing a hat ran up behind the two and opened fire on them.
Police said CCTV footage showed the killers waiting for the two outside the bar.
Ferdinand was shot first. He was hit multiple times about the body, fell to the ground and died on the spot. Jaboolal was also shot multiple times and was said to be still breathing when someone in a Nissan Tiida car took him to the Chaguanas Health Centre, where he was pronounced dead around 1.15 a.m., police said.
Patrons at the bar scampered in different directions to escape being shot. But the gunmen also injured two women, ages 40 and 41.
Relatives of both men described them as being in the wrong place at the wrong time.
On Saturday evening, two men and a woman were shot and killed in Carapo. Police said around 3.45 p.m. Justin Paul, another man who was identified only as his brother, and a woman (also unnamed) were driving along Rose Drive in Carapo, when they were ambushed.
Police said gunmen opened fire on the Nissan Sentra car they were in, hitting all three about their bodies. Paul and the woman were killed in the car. Police said someone took Paul’s brother to the Arima Hospital, where he was pronounced dead on arrival. Police believe the killers in this shooting used assault rifles and pistols.
‘Revenge killing’
Hours later three men were shot and killed in Cunupia in what police described as a “revenge hit,” following the murders of Ferdinand and Jaboolal in Cunupia.
This was the ninth multiple murder in Trinidad since the start of 2023. Police said that out of the three men, two had been targeted while one was shot because he had been standing near to the two.
Police said that around 8.15 p.m. Kevin Ramjattan, 36, Javon Ince, 20, and Sean Thomas, 37, were Jerningham Junction Road, Cunupia, were at Ramjattan’s fruit stall when two gunmen walked up to them.
Armed with a mix of assault rifles and pistols they opened fire on the three. The three fell to the ground as the gunmen ran off.
Police said that Ramjattan and Thomas were killed on the spot while Ince was barely breathing.
Officers of the Cunupia Police station took Ince to the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex, Mt Hope where he died around 2 a.m. yesterday.
Police said that Ramjattan and Ince were suspects in the murders of two men which occurred around 1 a.m. on Saturday in the car park of the Roxbury Bar in Cunupia. They added that Thomas may have been standing close to the other two when gunmen attacked them.
And yesterday police found the body of a male “burnt beyond recognition,” in a car at Cedar Hill Road, Claxton Bay around 10 a.m. One hour later, Nkosi Lewis was walking near his home at Grenado Street, off Sawmill Avenue, Barataria, shortly before 11 a.m. when a gunman walked up to him and shot him several times about the body.