The Government has announced major changes to the boards of Trinidad Petroleum Holdings Ltd and its four subsidiary companies with the removal of chairman Wilfred Espinet and chief executive officer of Heritage Petroleum Company Ltd Mike Wylie.
Espinet has been booted from all three boards which he led and replaced by the prime minister’s attorney, Michael Quamina, who is now tasked with finding a new Heritage CEO to replace Wylie, who is battling cancer abroad. Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chairman Newman George will chair two boards.