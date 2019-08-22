The Government has announced major changes to the boards of Trini­dad Petroleum Holdings Ltd and its four subsidiary companies with the removal of chairman Wilfred Espinet and chief executive ­officer of Heritage Petroleum Com­pany Ltd Mike Wylie.

Espinet has been booted from all three boards which he led and replaced by the prime minister’s attorney, Michael Quamina, who is now tasked with finding a new Heritage CEO to ­replace Wylie, who is battling ­cancer abroad. Housing Development Corporation (HDC) chairman Newman George will chair two boards.

Get caught up with news from the news leader
Subscribe now and get access to the Trinidad Express E-paper
SUBSCRIBE/ LOG IN

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU

+2
BLOWOUT

BLOWOUT

The Government has announced major changes to the boards of Trini­dad Petroleum Holdings Ltd and its four subsidiary companies with the removal of chairman Wilfred Espinet and chief executive ­officer of Heritage Petroleum Com­pany Ltd Mike Wylie.

Duke to Rowley: Apologise to hurt workers

Duke to Rowley: Apologise to hurt workers

Public servants, some of whom arrive at work at 8.am. but don’t leave until 6 p.m., are “hurt to the core” by the Prime Minister’s suggestion that they are lazy. So says president of the Public Services Association, Watson Duke. Duke said he was shocked, perturbed and upset when he saw Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley’s comments about public servants yesterday.

Dad wants to question daughter in rape case

Dad wants to question daughter in rape case

A MAN charged with the rape of his 12-year-old daughter has asked for a chance to question her in court over the allegation. The 35-year-old father who is representing himself in the case, also wants to cross examine the girl’s mother.