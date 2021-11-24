Resign or be fired.
Attorney Veera Bhajan yesterday reserved comment on her success in her legal action against the Equal Opportunity Tribunal (EOT) but social media was rife with comments on the issue, with many calling for EOT chairman Donna Prowell-Raphael to resign or be fired.
They wrote, “Raphael should be dismissed immediately!” and “Should do the honourable thing and resign.”
Bhajan, who was born without arms, has been an attorney since 2011. She was appointed a lay assessor of the EOT for three years by President Paula-Mae Weekes on March 17, 2021. She however tried via telephone and e-mails to communicate with the Tribunal about being able to fulfil her duties. She received correspondence from Prowell-Raphael that there was not the logistic and/or financial means to accommodate or support another lay assessor. It was also said that, given its current workflow, the assistance of another lay assessor was not required as the Tribunal was well served by the current panel.
Bhajan filed legal action.
In delivering the judgment on Tuesday, Justice Avason Quinlan-Williams said it had been difficult to pen, adding: “At a certain point, as much as I tried to quiet my mind, I kept hearing the words of one song over and over, they were from General Grant, ‘Pure hate and acting normal’.”
The judge granted Bhajan all reliefs sought, including that she be allowed to take up her role at the Tribunal. It was also ordered that she be paid $100,000 by the EOT and its chairman Powell-Raphael for the embarrassment and humiliation she faced. They are also required to pay her legal cost.
The judge also directed that Bhajan be paid her salary from March with interest and allowance and benefits. The court further ordered that the Attorney General pay $250,000 in vindicatory damages.
Asked yesterday if she wished to comment on the judgment, Bhajan said while she will at some point, she would rather not do so at this stage.
Those who gave their views on the Express’ social media page were in high praise of Quinlan-Williams and congratulated Bhajan. They however suggested that Prowell-Raphael leave office immediately, resign or be dismissed.
The Tribunal and the Constitution
The Tribunal consists of a judge of equal status to a High Court judge and two lay assessors. The chairman of the EOT is appointed by the President acting with the advice of the Judicial and Legal Service Commission (JLSC). Sections 104 to 107 of the Constitution, which speak to the appointment of judges, also apply to the appointment of chairman of the EOT.
The Constitution outlines the process for the removal of judges from office and states they may be removed “only for inability to perform the functions of his office (whether arising from infirmity of mind or body or any other cause) or for misbehaviour.”
It further states that a judge shall be removed from office by the President where the question of removal of that judge has been referred by the President to the Judicial Committee and the Judicial Committee has advised the President that the judge ought to be removed from office for such inability or for misbehaviour.
Where the JLSC represents to the President that the question of removing a judge ought to be investigated, the President shall appoint a tribunal, the tribunal shall enquire into the matter and report on the facts to the President and recommend to the President whether he (she) should refer the question of removal of that judge from office to the Judicial Committee. Where the tribunal so recommends, the President shall refer accordingly.
The Constitution also states that where the question of removing a judge from office has been referred to a tribunal, the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Chief Justice, may suspend the judge from performing the functions of his office. This suspension may however at any time be revoked by the President, acting in accordance with the advice of the Chief Justice, where the tribunal recommends to the President that he (she) should not refer the removal to the Judicial Committee or where the Judicial Committee advises the President that the judge ought not to be removed from office.