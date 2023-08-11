BLOWS FOR INTEGRITY COMMISSION

PRIME Minister Dr Keith Rowley yesterday laid the blame for the present “melee” relating to the issue of his declaration of his townhouse in Tobago at the feet of the Integrity Commission.
Speaking at a news conference at the Diplomatic Centre, the Prime Minister said: “An Integrity Commission is supposed to have integrity.”
He also slammed Opposition MPs Wade Mark and Saddam Hosein, who he said went “to town on him” at a news conference on Wednesday. The PM indicated that he planned to take legal action against them and further “advised” the media: “Don’t let them (Mark and Hosein) take you where they are going because from today, anybody else who accuses me of not disclosing (the townhouse at Shirvan, Tobago, in my declaration) to the Integrity Commission, I will sue you to the ends of the earth.”
He said the Integrity Commission having taken the position that by not declaring the Shirvan property on Form B he was in breach of the Act, “had the official opposition of the country feeding off of that and accusing me of being a Member of Parliament, a minister in office, who is a criminal because I broke the law in the Integrity in Public Life Act... And all these conspiracy theories about the prime minister hiding something. My wife works very hard and doesn’t interfere with anybody in this country. But Wade Mark calling my wife’s name; my daughter doesn’t interfere with anybody in this country, she not even (living) in the country, but Wade Mark calling press conference to call her name”.
Rowley said if the Commission, as it stated in the newspapers, found that he did not disclose the property as required by the Act, why was it not taking action against him. “Who tell you (the Commission) to give me a bligh? If you determine that I have broken the law, go to the DPP with it as they have done before. This is not the first time that I am subject to this,” he said, in an obvious reference to the Landate matter in which he ended up taking the Integrity Commission to court, which found in his favour and led to the collapse of that Commission.
Rowley once again explained that there were two declaration forms—Form A, on which the declarant was required to list property including townhouses and condominiums; and Form B, on which the declarant was required to list “lands” in which he had ownership.
Holding up Form B, the prime minister said: “This is a prescribed form and nobody could issue an instruction to change what is on this form. Only the Parliament can do that... And the prescribed form, as far as I am concerned, has not been amended by the Parliament. Because if people want the form that says ‘land’ to mean that ‘land’ that includes all your property (buildings), then they will have to go to the Parliament and get the Parliament to change that,” he said.
He said in recognition of this fact, the Integrity Commission did indeed submit a proposal to the Cabinet for the consideration of Parliament to amend the Integrity in Public Life Act. Among the amendments is to have Form B amended to say “land and buildings” instead of just “land”. No action has been taken by the Cabinet on the proposal. “So it is simply a proposal,” the prime minister stated.
Commission has no power
to change forms
Rowley continued: “I am now hearing that in the English language as per the Integrity Commission, land means something else. Well if you (the Commission) know land means something else, why are you (the Commission) proposing that land be accompanied by the addition of ‘and buildings’ in the proposal sent to the Cabinet in 2018. Why? It is because the Commission knows [that one did not include the other]?
“All of this could have been avoided if the Integrity Commission had told the population that I did disclose [the acquisition of the Shirvan townhouse] in my declaration [on Form A] and that Form B does require this disclosure. And that they have made proposals to the Cabinet to include ‘buildings’ to be disclosed on Form B.”
“The Commission has taken upon itself, and I am seeing it for the first time, instructions (printed by the Integrity Commission) as to how you should interpret (the word) land. The Commission does not have the authority to change the prescribed form by any ‘instruction’. And they know it... So why is the Commission allowing this to happen in the country, and to happen to me where Wade Mark is telling the country that I am engaged in criminal conduct (when) the Commission knows that Form B does not call for (the disclosure) for buildings,” the prime minister said.
Rowley said the changes the Commission was seeking were “wide-ranging and far-reaching, well beyond what the Parliament had agreed to do when the parent act was brought into force. And it has some areas which are of grave concern if one is allowed to amend the law as proposed”.
Asked whether the Integrity Commission might be among the bodies against whom he would take legal action in order to clear his name, the prime minister said: “I am consulting my lawyers and I will be guided by my lawyers. My reputation is not to be trifled with.”
The prime minister said he had always declared the property with buildings on Form A and the land he owns on Form B. “Every year, I send that to the Integrity Commission. I have never once had a query from the Commission saying you have not put it (residential properties on Form B) until Saddam Hosein and the UNC decided that Shirvan (property) is to be made a political football,” he said.
PM: Maligning me is UNC
strategy to win elections
Rowley said a major part of the UNC’s political strategy is to attempt to destroy his reputation for election purposes. He said in the run-up to the general election of 2015 they came to the Parliament and “scandalised my dead father and me accusing us of being rapists”. He said after that “they sent a reporter to my house, who having asked me if I was home alone... came, had nothing of any consequence to tell me and... the next thing was that the reporter resigned her job and said that I was improper with her in my house”.
The prime minister said it was only the unscheduled return of his driver, after he said (to the reporter) he was home alone, that “saved” him from an allegation of “sexual misconduct”.
He said on the eve of the THA election, Hosein came with the allegations on Shirvan. Now in the run-up to the local government election, “Wade Mark and Saddam Hosein have slandered me in the worst possible way, calling me a criminal because I did not put my real estate property on Form B,” he said, adding that Hosein, a lawyer “who just reach the Parliament” was misleading the country, the newspapers and himself on this issue.
Asked about the number of properties he owned, the prime minister said he and his wife worked very hard and put what they earn to good use. “Why you (the UNC) have to scandalise us because we built something in Tobago? Well if all your friends are thieves because they were in public life, you don’t have to extend that to me because we can explain everything we have got,” he said.